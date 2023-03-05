Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals, WPL 2023 Live Updates: Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Smirit Mandhana won the toss and opted to field against Delhi Capitals in their Women's Premier League match on Sunday. Royal Challengers Bangalore will take on Delhi Capitals in the second match of the Women's Premier League 2023 on Sunday at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. India star opener Smriti Mandhana will be leading RCB while Meg Lanning will be captaining the Capitals. It will be an interesting clash as both the teams will try to clinch a victory in order to get a winning start to their campaign. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Disha Kasat, Ellyse Perry, Richa Ghosh(w), Heather Knight, Kanika Ahuja, Asha Shobana, Preeti Bose, Megan Schutt, Renuka Thakur Singh

Delhi Capitals Women (Playing XI): Shafali Verma, Meg Lanning(c), Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(w), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris

Here are the Live Updates of the WPL match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals, straight from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai:

WPL Live: SIX

SIX!!! Shafali Verma hits the first six of the day off Preeti Bose's delivery. She cracks it hard towards the long-off as the ball goes sailing over the fence. What a batting from Verma as DC now eye a big total.

DC 28/0 (3.1 overs)

WPL Live: FOUR

FOUR!!! Meg Lanning hits another boundary on Renuka Singh's delivery. Lanning uses the pace and hammers it hard over backward square leg as it goes for a one-bounce four.

DC 22/0 (2.4 overs)

WPL Live: Back-to-back fours

Meg Lanning joins the party and smashes two back-to-back boundaries on Megan Schutt's delivery. The first one comes after she makes a brilliant use of the short delivery and hammers a shot towards the on-side for a four. The second one comes after she places a short on the third man.

DC 17/0 (2 overs)

WPL Live: FOUR

FOUR!!! Shafali Verma finally steals a boundary off Megan Schutt's delivery. Verma brilliantly places shot towards the deep mid-wicket as the ball goes for a four. Good piece of batting from the opener.

DC 8/0 (1.3 overs)

WPL Live: Good over from Renuka

Renuka Singh Thakur successfully controls the flow of runs as she leaks only three runs in the first over. Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning aim to take DC to a big score from here.

DC 3/0 (1 overs)

WPL Live: We are underway

The match 2 of the Women's Premier League 2023 between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals begin, at the Brabourne Stadium. Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning open the for DC while Renuka Singh bowls the first over for RCB.

WPL Live: Here's what Meg Lanning said at the toss

The pitch looks good, even covering of grass and so not unhappy to bat first. We've three quicks and threes spinners, semi all-rounders in women's cricket at the moment. We've practiced well, everyone are in the same boat and we're looking forward to the game.

WPL Live: Here's what Smriti Mandhana said at the toss

We will field first. Fresh wicket, bit of grass and we've some quality seamers. Four overseas players are Perry, Schutt, Sophie and Heather Knight. This is a great platform, we were waiting for it and this is a chance to showcase our talent. This is big for women's cricket. We've had a quick turnaround, the team is looking in good stead and the management has been amazing as well.

WPL Live: RCB win the toss, opt to field

RCB skipper Smriti Mandhana wins the toss and opts to field against Delhi Capitals in their WPL 2023 match, at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai.

WPL Live: Hello

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the Women's Premier League match between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals, straight from the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Stay tuned for all the live updates.

