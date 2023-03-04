Mumbai Indians and Gujarat Giants will kick off the inaugural edition of the Women's Premier League. However, before that it will be a grand opening ceremony that will take the centre stage at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai on Saturday. According the latest update from the BCCI, top-Bollywood celebrities like actress Kriti Sanon, Kiara Advani and others will be putting up some memorable performances in front of the crowd to mark the beginning of a historical series. "Adding glitz and glamour to the tournament opener will be Bollywood stars - Kiara Advani and Kriti Sanon. To top it all, singer-songwriter AP Dhillon will be performing some of his musical chartbusters on-stage that is bound to leave the audience enthralled," said a BCCI in release.

When will the 2023 Women's Premier League opening ceremony take place?

The 2023 Women's Premier League opening ceremony will take place on Saturday, March 4.

Where will the 2023 Women's Premier League opening ceremony take place?

The 2023 Women's Premier League opening ceremony will take place at the DY Patil Sports Stadium, Navi Mumbai.

What time will the 2023 Women's Premier League opening ceremony start?

The 2023 Women's Premier League opening ceremony will start at 06:25 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the 2023 Women's Premier League opening ceremony?

The 2023 Women's Premier League opening ceremony will be broadcast on the Sports18 Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the 2023 Women's Premier League opening ceremony?

The 2023 Women's Premier League opening ceremony will be streamed live on Jio Cinema app and website.

