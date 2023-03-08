WPL 2023,GG vs RCB, Live Score Updates: Gujarat Giants Win Toss, Opt To Bat Against Royal Challengers Bangalore
Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, WPL Match, Live Updates:Gujarat Giants skipper Sneh Rana won the toss and opted to bat against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their Women's Premier League 2023 match on Wednesday at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Both the teams have faced defeats in their opening two matches and are yet to open their win tally. It will be an interesting clash as both the teams are desperately eyeing a win. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh(w), Poonam Khemnar, Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Megan Schutt, Renuka Thakur Singh, Preeti Bose
Gujarat Giants (Playing XI): Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Annabel Sutherland, Sushma Verma(w), Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana(c), Kim Garth, Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar
Bangalore (Playing XI) - Smriti Mandhana (C), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Kanika Ahuja, Richa Ghosh (WK), Heather Knight, Poonam Khemnar (In for Disha Kasat), Shreyanka Patil, Megan Schutt, Renuka Singh, Preeti Bose.
Gujarat (Unchanged Playing XI) - Sabbineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Annabel Sutherland, Sushma Verma (WK), Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana (C), Tanuja Kanwar, Kim Garth, Mansi Joshi.
TOSS - The coin goes up in the air and lands in favour of Gujarat. They have elected to BAT first.
Gujarat, on the other hand played well in their previous game after suffering a huge defeat at the hands of Mumbai in their first match, but they just couldn't get over the line. However, they will get some confidence from it as they were decent in most parts of the game. Their bowling has let them down and that will need to improve a lot with the bulk of responsibility on the shoulders of Sneh Rana, Ashleigh Gardner and Annabel Sutherland to get through the star-studded batting order of Bangalore. They have the quality, but they know they have to be at their absolute best to get the two points. Let's see who comes out on top. Toss and team news in a bit.
Bangalore haven’t lived up to the expectations. A team that is strong on paper, has failed to make any impact on the ground. Their main concerns has been not able to build significant partnerships in the middle and also not able to pick up wickets. The form of Ellyse Perry is also a worry, but Smriti Mandhana will hope that her team come out with a positive approach. They have a strong core with some of the best players around the world, but things haven't clicked for them and they will hope to change that in this game. They do have a better squad and will try to exploit the weaknesses of Gujarat to bag the victory.
Hello and a warm welcome to our coverage of Match 6 in the Women's T20 League where Bangalore will be taking on Gujarat at the Brabourne Stadium. Both sides are struggling at the moment and will try to put their best foot forward and get their first win of the season.
The Women's T20 League is in full flow, and we have seen some really entertaining matches so far, and we hope that continues as we go deeper into the competition. Now, we shift our focus to the match between Gujarat and Bangalore. Both teams haven't gotten the start that they would have hoped for, and they are lying at the bottom of the table with two losses in two games. Gujarat suffered a huge 143-run defeat to Mumbai in the season opener, while their second match was quite close, and they let that slip away from them as they couldn't defend 18 runs in the last over, but most of the credit goes to Grace Harris for her brilliant innings. They have two good openers in Sabbineni Meghana and Sophia Dunkley who can give them good starts. They also have Harleen Deol, who has some runs under her belt. They can rely on the all-round abilities of Annabel Sutherland and Ashleigh Gardner, while their bowling attack is led by Kim Garth and their skipper, Sneh Rana. They will need to buckle up quickly, as any more slip-ups could push them further away from the other teams. Bangalore, on the other hand, looked like the real deal before the start of the tournament, but they are yet to showcase their quality on the field. They have a star-studded team with top-class players like their captain, Smriti Mandhana, Richa Ghosh, and Sophie Devine in their batting order who has shown their qualities all over the world, while they also have the experience of Ellyse Perry, who can contribute with both bat and ball. Their bowling unit is also a strong one with the in-form Renuka Singh and Megan Schutt, who could get through any batting order on their day. However, they were outplayed in both games that they have played and will need to come out with a positive attitude to get their first win. They have the better side and if they play to their strengths, they should get over the line. As both teams are searching for their first victory of the season and will give their all, we can expect an exciting encounter. Let's see who comes out on top.