Gujarat Giants vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, WPL Match, Live Updates:Gujarat Giants skipper Sneh Rana won the toss and opted to bat against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their Women's Premier League 2023 match on Wednesday at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. Both the teams have faced defeats in their opening two matches and are yet to open their win tally. It will be an interesting clash as both the teams are desperately eyeing a win. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Royal Challengers Bangalore Women (Playing XI): Smriti Mandhana(c), Sophie Devine, Ellyse Perry, Heather Knight, Richa Ghosh(w), Poonam Khemnar, Kanika Ahuja, Shreyanka Patil, Megan Schutt, Renuka Thakur Singh, Preeti Bose

Gujarat Giants (Playing XI): Sabbhineni Meghana, Sophia Dunkley, Harleen Deol, Annabel Sutherland, Sushma Verma(w), Ashleigh Gardner, Dayalan Hemalatha, Sneh Rana(c), Kim Garth, Mansi Joshi, Tanuja Kanwar

Here are the Live Updates of WPL 2023 match between Gujarat Giants and Royal Challengers Bangalore, straight from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai

Featured Video Of The Day

Who Will Score Most In WPL? Fans' Verdict Out