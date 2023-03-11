Story ProgressBack to home
GG vs DC Live Update, WPL 2023: Delhi Capitals Eye Comeback Against Confident Gujarat Giants
Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals, WPL 2023 Live Score: Meg Lanning-led DC eye strong comeback against Sneh Rana's GG.
WPL 2023 Live, GG vs DC: Delhi Capitals take on Gujarat Giants© BCCI
GG vs DC, Gujarat Giants vs Delhi Capitals, WPL 2023 Live: Delhi Capitals will be looking to bounce back from defeat against Mumbai Indians while Gujarat Giants will be brimming with confidence after their win over Royal Challengers Bangalore as the two teams face each other in Women's Premier League. DC skipper Meg Lanning has been enjoying a brilliant run of form but a disappointing bowling performance saw them slump to their first loss in the competition. On the other hand, Gujarat Giants banked on brilliant knocks from Sophia Dunkley and Harleen Deol to beat Smrit Mandhana-led RCB. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Updates of the WPL match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants, straight from DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai
PITCH REPORT - Stacy-Ann King is standing near the deck. Starts by saying that it is a fresh wicket with some grass cover on it. She informs that the bowlers need to keep it tight and consistently bowl around the full-length area. If they are to trouble the batters. If not, they could be taken away cleaners. Average score on this wicket is 173 runs. It should be a cracker.
Delhi were flying with two solid victories but they were handed a thumping in their last game against rivals Mumbai. Delhi's batting crumbled completely and their bowlers never got a chance of putting pressure on the opposition. The positive for them is the form of skipper Meg Lanning who has been very impressive with the bat and Jemimah Rodrigues too has shown consistency. They will look to bounce back quickly and join Mumbai with 3 wins. Stay tuned as the toss and team news aren't far away.
Gujarat lost their first two games of the campaign but managed to hold onto a crucial victory against Bangalore who also had two defeats under their belt at that time. Harleen Deol has now played back-to-back good knocks and the sublime effort by Sophia Dunkley at the top of the order in the previous will give them a lot of confidence. Their bowling still needs to improve as apart from Ashleigh Gardner no one else has been consistent but they will feel confident of their chances against a wounded Delhi side.
Hello and a warm welcome to Match number 9 of the Women's T20 League 2023 between Gujarat and Delhi at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Two teams who had different starts to the campaign and are coming into this game on the back of different results as well. Which side will be able to notch up a win and keep pressure on top-of-the-table Mumbai?
... MATCH DAY ...
We are now down to Match Number 9 of the Women’s T20 League, which sees Gujarat square off against Delhi at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Heading into this game, Delhi have two wins from their three games, whereas Gujarat have a single win from their three matches. The positive for Gujarat has been that they have found momentum after winning their last outing against Bangalore. In that game, a clinical performance by their batters helped them post a daunting total of 201. Their bowlers then did a fine job and got Gujarat over the line. Despite losing their skipper Beth Mooney to an injury, Sneh Rana has been impressive in leading the side. For Gujarat, Harleen Deol has done the bulk of the scoring, and she will be relying on Sophia Dunkley, Ashleigh Gardner, and Dayalan Hemalatha for support. Moreover, the addition of Laura Wolvaardt as a replacement for the injured Beth Mooney comes as a much-needed boost to their batting. In the bowling department, they will rely on the trio of Kim Garth, Ashleigh Gardner, and Annabel Sutherland. On the other hand, Delhi suffered their first loss in the competition in their previous encounter against table-toppers Mumbai. As a result, they will look to bounce back with a win in this game against Gujarat. In the game against Mumbai, batting first, Delhi were bowled out for 105, which did not prove to be enough against the strong Mumbai batting unit. In the batting department, skipper Meg Lanning has truly led from the front for them, and she has been well supported by Shafali Verma and Jemimah Rodrigues. With the ball, Tara Norris has been their standout bowler so far, with Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, and Shikha Pandey chipping in with some handy contributions. Will we see Delhi register their third victory of the season? Or will Gujarat secure their second straight win? We shall find out together.