Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz, Women's Premier League Match, Live Updates: Delhi Capitals have lost three wickets against UP Warriorz. Alice Capsey and Jemimah Rodrigues are standing unbeaten at the crease for DC. UP Warriorz skipper Alyssa Healy won the toss and opted to bowl against Delhi Capitals in their Women's Premier League match on Tuesday at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The Meg Lanning-led side thrashed Royal Challengers Bangalore by 60 runs in their opening match where the skipper and Shafali Verma smashed 72 and 84 runs respectively. On the other hand, UP Warriorz defeated Gujarat Giants by three wickets in a thrilling encounter. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Delhi Capitals Women (Playing XI): Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(w), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris

UP Warriorz (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Simran Shaikh, Devika Vaidya, Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Here are the Live Updates of WPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and UP Warriorz, straight from DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

Featured Video Of The Day

Sachin Tendulkar Selects Spot For His Life-Size Statue At Wankhade Stadium