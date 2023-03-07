WPL 2023, Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz Live Score Updates: Meg Lanning Departs For 70, DC Go 3 Down Against UPW
Delhi Capitals vs UP Warriorz, Women's Premier League Match, Live Updates: Delhi Capitals have lost three wickets against UP Warriorz. Alice Capsey and Jemimah Rodrigues are standing unbeaten at the crease for DC. UP Warriorz skipper Alyssa Healy won the toss and opted to bowl against Delhi Capitals in their Women's Premier League match on Tuesday at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The Meg Lanning-led side thrashed Royal Challengers Bangalore by 60 runs in their opening match where the skipper and Shafali Verma smashed 72 and 84 runs respectively. On the other hand, UP Warriorz defeated Gujarat Giants by three wickets in a thrilling encounter. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Delhi Capitals Women (Playing XI): Meg Lanning(c), Shafali Verma, Marizanne Kapp, Jemimah Rodrigues, Alice Capsey, Jess Jonassen, Taniya Bhatia(w), Arundhati Reddy, Shikha Pandey, Radha Yadav, Tara Norris
UP Warriorz (Playing XI): Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Simran Shaikh, Devika Vaidya, Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
1 run.
SIX! Boom! Over the fence! That is a powerful stroke! Steps out, gets to the pitch of it and heaves it over the long on fence. An expensive over but a big wicket in it.
Quick run! On middle, this is worked to the right of the bowler for a quick run.
Capsey is off the mark! On middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
OUT! TIMBER! That is the wicket UP were looking for! Rajeshwari Gayakwad strikes! This is fired on middle, Meg Lanning goes back and looks to push it through the off side but misses and it hits the stumps. End of yet another outstanding innings from her. She had a chance to score a ton but falls now.
Two more! Steps out and looks to go over mid on, it goes more off the inner half through mid-wicket for two.
FOUR! Finds the gap again! Shorter and asking to be hit. This is nailed through mid-wicket and it races away to the fence.
A single to end another good over! Fired on off, this is pushed down to long off for one.
FOUR! That is played brilliantly! On middle, Meg Lanning goes down on one knee and sweeps it through square leg. Really not sure where they can bowl to her at the moment. Outstanding batting.
FOUR! Too short and put away! That is not where you want to bowl to Meg Lanning! It is outside off, it is cut past point and the ball races away to the fence.
On off, this is pushed down to long off for one.
OUT! TAKEN! That is an easy catch! A big wicket and Sophie Ecclestone strikes! She tosses it up a little. Marizanne Kapp steps out but does not get to the pitch of it. She still goes ahead with the shot. Does not time it that well and it goes towards long off where the fielder makes no mistake. Can they now pull things back a little.
Shorter and on off, this is pushed to cover.
Another single as Kapp hits it down to long on.
Fuller again and on middle, this is worked down to long on for one more.
Fuller and on middle, this is jammed down to long on for one more.
Fuller and on middle, this is pushed down to long on for one.
On middle, this is worked through mid-wicket for one.
FOUR! Misfield and through! Not the best of starts after the break! On off, tossed up, this is hit hard through covers and it races away to the fence.
Time for the action to resume! The players walk out to the middle. Meg Lanning and Marizanne Kapp will continue their innings. Deepti Sharma to bowl.