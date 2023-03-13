Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Women's Premier League Live:Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning won the toss and opted to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore in a Women's Premier League match, at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Monday. Both the teams has earlier met each other where the Meg Lanning-led side registered a 60-run victory. Delhi Capitals will be coming to this clash after thrashing Gujarat Giants by 10 wickets while the Smriti Mandhana-led team is yet to win a match, after having all four of its games so far. (Live Scorecard)

Here are the Live Updates of the Women's Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, straight from DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai:

