DC vs RCB, Women's Premier League, Live Score Updates: Delhi Capitals Win Toss, Opt To Bowl vs Winless RCB
DC Women vs RCB Women, WPL 2023 Live Score: Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning won the toss and opted to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore in a Women's Premier League match
WPL 2023 Live: DC-W vs RCB-W Live: RCB eye first win, take on Delhi Capitals.© BCCI
Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Women's Premier League Live:Delhi Capitals captain Meg Lanning won the toss and opted to bowl against Royal Challengers Bangalore in a Women's Premier League match, at the DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai on Monday. Both the teams has earlier met each other where the Meg Lanning-led side registered a 60-run victory. Delhi Capitals will be coming to this clash after thrashing Gujarat Giants by 10 wickets while the Smriti Mandhana-led team is yet to win a match, after having all four of its games so far. (Live Scorecard)
Here are the Live Updates of the Women's Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore, straight from DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai:
TOSS - Delhi have won the toss and will BOWL first.
Pitch Report - There is a slight grass on the pitch, and it's firm as well. It will assist the seamers and the batters will have a difficult time here.
The form of Smriti is a matter of concern for Bangalore. Another player that is underperforming for them has been Renuka as she has not managed to pick up wickets early on with the new ball which has been her strength. The collective galactico needs to fire as a unit today if they want to get off the mark in the points table. Let's see who comes out on top when these two heavyweights collide in a mouth-watering encounter. Stay tuned for toss and other updates.
Meg Lanning led Delhi is firing on all cylinders and they would like to continue in the same manner in this game as well. Kapp took a fifer in the last one and that is a big positive for Delhi. Meg and Shafali are in the top three of the leading run scorers chart for the tournament with Meg leading the chart. Delhi would be hoping to recreate a picture-perfect performance they had against Gujarat here as well.
