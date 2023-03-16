Story ProgressBack to home
DD vs GG, Women's Premier League, Live Score Updates: DC Aim For Playoff Spot, GG Fight For Survival
DC Women vs GG Women, WPL 2023 Live: Delhi Capitals will be going up against Gujarat Giants in their next Women's Premier League match on Thursday
WPL 2023 Live: DC-W vs GG-W: DC aim for playoffs spot© BCCI
Delhi Capitals vs Gujarat Giants, Women's Premier League, Live: Delhi Capitals will be going up against Gujarat Giants in their next Women's Premier League match on Thursday at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. The Meg Lanning-led side will be coming to this clash after registering a six-wicket victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore in their previous match. On the other hand, Gujarat Giants faced a crushing 55-run defeat against Mumbai Indians. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Updates of the Women's Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Gujarat Giants, straight from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai:
DCW vs GGW, WPL 2023 Live
Gujarat are at rock bottom at the moment, with just one victory in five games played so far. In the last game against Mumbai, they bowled really well to restrict them to 162, but the batting let them down yet again. Despite having powerful strikers like Ashleigh Gardner and Annabel Sutherland, they have failed to make an impression in the tournament so far. A lot would depend on them if Gujarat are to get a victory in this game. Stay tuned for toss and other updates.
Delhi are flying high in the tournament having won four of their first five games. They are full of confidence at the moment as the team chemistry is there to be seen and all the players are chipping in at some point. The majority of runs have been scored by the top order for them and the form that Marizanne Kapp has regained is a massive boost to the franchise.
Hello and welcome to all our viewers! Delhi will take on Gujarat in match No. 14 at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. A mouth-watering encounter awaits us, and it would require a massive fight from Gujarat if they want to put up a fight against Delhi.
We have witnessed some high-level performances in the inaugural edition of the Women’s T20 league and with the competition reaching the second half, the excitement is bound to reach its pinnacle. We focus our attention on game number 14 as the Delhi franchise takes on the team from Gujarat at the Brabourne Stadium with both teams experiencing contrasting fortunes in the tournament so far. Delhi Capitals currently hold the second spot having won 4 out of the 5 games only losing to the table-toppers from Mumbai. Gujarat, on the other hand, have won just one game from the five they have played and need a quick turn of results if they are to keep their trophy hopes alive. Three of the four games won by Delhi were relatively comfortable but their last match against Bangalore went right down to the wire with them chasing down the target with two balls to spare. Their openers Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning have been in great form and Alice Capsey has provided the perfect impetus coming in at number three. They have a strong middle order comprising Jemimah Rodrigues and overseas all-rounders Marizanne Kapp and Jess Jonassen. Marizanne Kapp is also a part of what can be considered the most robust pace-bowing unit along with Tara Norris and Shikha Pandey. Gujarat’s batting has been really unpredictable which is mainly due to their tendency to constantly chop and change their playing XI. They suffered a massive blow in the first game when they lost their skipper Beth Mooney for the rest of the season with Sneh Rana leading the team in her absence but her inexperience is evident. They come into this game on the back of a disappointing 55-run loss against the high-flying Mumbai outfit. They require more from their overseas talent Ashleigh Gardner, Sophia Dunkley, Annabel Sutherland, and Kim Garth if they want to start rising up the table. The form of Sabbineni Meghana is a slight worry as she is unable to get the team off to a good start and a chunk of the runs have come from the bat of Harleen Deol. The bowling attack lacks experience but they will need to come up with the goods in what could be a do-or-die game for their side. The last time the two teams faced each other Gujarat posted a modest total of 105 runs on the board which Delhi demolished in 7.1 overs without losing a single wicket. Will the Delhi franchise be able to achieve a double over their opponents? Or will Gujarat be able to exact revenge for their humiliating loss last time around? We will find out soon.