Despite a horrible start to the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 campaign, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) aren't all out of the playoffs race. The franchise lost its first five matches of the inaugural season of the WPL before registering two back-to-back wins. The situation is such that they are placed 4th on the points table at present and need to win their last match at all costs in order to remain in the hunt for the playoffs. With Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals already through, there's just one place left in the next round of the tournament.

The likes of Gujarat Giants, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and UP Warriorz are all in the race to grab the third and final spot in the next round. However, only the Warriorz have their fate in their own hands. Both RCB and GG need to see some other results fall in their favour to qualify for the playoffs.

How Can RCB qualify?

So far in the tournament, RCB have secured victories over UP Warriorz and Gujarat Giants. Now, they have to beat Mumbai Indians by a big margin. Also, RCB need UP Warriorz, who still have to play two games, to lose both of their remaining league matches. Also, RCB do not need Gujarat Giants to beat UP Warriorz by a big margin as that would put them ahead of the Smriti Mandhana-led franchise in terms of Net Run Rate.

Having failed to hit the ground running in the first half of the season, RCB are paying the price for their below-par performances. Though all hope is not lost yet, they do need certain matches to end in their favour. Only then can the side head into the knockouts.