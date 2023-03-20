As Delhi Capitals qualified for the playoffs of the Women's Premier League, the franchise shared a video on social media in which its players could be seen dancing on a Bollywood song with the lyrics "woh ladki jo sabse alag hai (The girl that is different from all)", which had actor Shah Rukh Khan in the lead role from the movie 'Baadshah'. While the entire team danced to the tune, DC skipper Meg Lanning concluded it all with the iconic SRK pose by stretching both of her arms.

"Meg loves the SRK pose!!" wrote Jemimah while reacting to the video on Twitter.

Meg loves the SRK pose!! https://t.co/mYeNZTUebq — Jemimah Rodrigues (@JemiRodrigues) March 19, 2023

Delhi Capitals are the second team after Mumbai Indians to qualify for the play-offs of WPL 2023. DC have played 6 matches so far in the tournament and have won four of them. They have 8 points in their kitty and a net run rate of +1.431.

DC lost their most recent WPL game to Gujarat Giants. Ashleigh Gardner justified her top billing among the overseas recruits with a superb all-round performance that ensured a hard-fought 11-run victory over Delhi Captals in a Women's Premier League match in Mumbai last week.

After setting a below-par target of 148 for Delhi Capitals to win, Gujarat fought back well with an inspired show with the ball and in the field to bowl the second-placed team out for 136 in 18.4 overs on a breezy night at the Brabourne Stadium.

Gardner first scored 51 off 33 balls with the bat and then took 2/19 in 3.4 overs under pressure to ease the road to victory for Giants.

