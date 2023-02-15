Indian women's cricket team all-rounder Pooja Vastrakar was picked by Mumbai Indians for an impressive Rs 1.9 crore at the Women's Premier League auction held in Mumbai on February 13. The amount was massive for her family living in Shahdol, Madhya Pradesh and her father has already started planning on how to invest it in order to keep it secure for the future. Her father Bandhan Ram, who is a former BSNL employee, said that Pooja has a knack of spending and as a result, he will be keeping the money in fixed deposits.

"Bahut paise waste karti hai. Mai chahta hun ki ye saare paise ka FD kar le (She wastes a lot of money. I want her to open a fixed deposit account with all the money)," Bandhan Ram told The Indian Express.

Vastrakar has established herself as an asset for the national side and her father recalled the early days of her cricket training when she already had a dream to play the sport at a global stage.

"Since the age of four, she has been into cricket. I never thought that she would go on to play for India one day. But she always knew it," recalled Bandhan Ram.

"Whenever she asked for money for cricket, I would tease her by asking why she was wasting her time in cricket. She used to say, 'aap dekhna, India khelungi (One day, I will play for India)'," he added.

