UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Updates: UP Warriorz skipper Alyssa Healy has won the toss and opted to bat first against Mumbai Indians on Sunday. Table-toppers Mumbai Indians take on UP Warriorz in the Women's Premier League. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side has won all the three matches it has played so far, while the Alyssa Healy-led UPW have won and lost two matches to sit at the third place in the WPL table. MI have 6 points and an NRR of +4.228, while UPW have four points and an NRR of +0.509. (LIVE SCORECARD)

UP Warriorz (Playing XI): Devika Vaidya, Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad

Mumbai Indians Women (Playing XI): Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Dhara Gujjar, Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque

Here are the Live Updates of the Women's Premier League match between UP Warriorz and Mumbai Indians:

