UPW vs MI Live Updates, WPL 2023: UP Warriorz Skipper Alyssa Healy Opts To Bat Against Mumbai Indians
UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score: Table-toppers Mumbai Indians take on UP Warriorz in the Women's Premier League.
UP Warriorz vs Mumbai Indians Live Score Updates: UP Warriorz skipper Alyssa Healy has won the toss and opted to bat first against Mumbai Indians on Sunday. Table-toppers Mumbai Indians take on UP Warriorz in the Women's Premier League. The Harmanpreet Kaur-led side has won all the three matches it has played so far, while the Alyssa Healy-led UPW have won and lost two matches to sit at the third place in the WPL table. MI have 6 points and an NRR of +4.228, while UPW have four points and an NRR of +0.509. (LIVE SCORECARD)
UP Warriorz (Playing XI): Devika Vaidya, Alyssa Healy(w/c), Shweta Sehrawat, Kiran Navgire, Tahlia McGrath, Deepti Sharma, Simran Shaikh, Sophie Ecclestone, Shabnim Ismail, Anjali Sarvani, Rajeshwari Gayakwad
Mumbai Indians Women (Playing XI): Yastika Bhatia(w), Hayley Matthews, Nat Sciver-Brunt, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Dhara Gujjar, Amelia Kerr, Issy Wong, Amanjot Kaur, Humaira Kazi, Jintimani Kalita, Saika Ishaque
No run.
Devika Vaidya is away. Fuller on, on middle, Devika Vaidya flicks it to mid-wicket. An overthrow allows the batters to collect one.
Touch fuller, shaping away, Devika Vaidya guides it to the point fielder.
Bowls it outside off, Alyssa Healy cuts it to deep backward point for one. She gets off the mark!
Starts with a fuller one, on middle, Alyssa Healy blocks it back towards the bowler.
We are moments away from the start of the game! The Mumbai players are in the huddle and they disperse now to take their respective positions. Alyssa Healy and Devika Vaidya are the openers for UP. Natalie Sciver-Brunt to start the proceedings with the ball. Here we go...
Harmanpreet Kaur, the skipper of Mumbai says that they are looking for a good game. Tells that UP played well in the last game and they are looking to do well in this game. Informs that Pooja Vastrakar is injured and Dhara Gujjar comes in her place. Mentions that they wanted to play the winning combination and they would be looking to restrict UP to under 160.
Alyssa Healy, the skipper of UP says that they will bat first for the first time in the season. Adds that they will try to put up a big total and defend it. Informs that Shabnim Ismail comes in for Grace Harris. Ends by saying that they will look to enjoy the game and the crowd support.
TOSS - The coin goes up in the air and lands in favour of UP. They have elected to BAT first.
Pitch report - Julia Price says that the pitch is flat and even and it is a high-scoring ground. Tells that the spinners have taken more wickets on this ground and spin will play a big part in this game as well.
UP, on the other hand, are coming into this game on the back of a thumping win against Bangalore. They have won two and lost one so far but they would be high in confidence now with their skipper Alyssa Healy back at her best. The strength of their side is the power in their batting and they would need plenty of that if they want to overpower Mumbai here. Can UP hand Mumbai their first defeat of the season? Or will Mumbai continue their supremacy? Let’s find out. Toss and team news in a bit.
Mumbai have been the team to beat this season and are the only one to not lose a game so far. They have dominated all the games and the key has been the quality of the side both on the international and local front. They would surely be high in confidence and let’s see how they go about their business against a talented side like UP.
Hello and a very warm welcome, folks! It is time for yet another high-octane encounter as Mumbai get ready to take on UP at the Brabourne Stadium. Both teams have some fearsome hitters and it could well turn out to be a battle of sixes on a beautiful batting deck here at the Brabourne Stadium.
... MATCH DAY …
It is now time for Match number 10 in the inaugural edition of the Women's T20 League 2023 between UP and Mumbai at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. Both sides have played 3 games each with UP winning 2 out of 3 and Mumbai winning all three games thus far. It is set up to be an exciting battle the two sides but the Mumbai side seems to be unstoppable at the moment. Mumbai won comfortably against Gujarat and Banaglore before casting aside high-flying Delhi with ease too. Hayley Matthews has certainly been their standout player with both bat and ball but one name that has impressed most has been that of Saika Ishaque and the left-arm orthodox spinner has been picking up wickets for fun. With a top-class batting order composed of Yastika Bhatia, Harmanpreet Kaur and Natalie Sciver-Brunt and a pretty settled bowling department as well, Mumbai will be eyeing a fourth win on the trot. Coming to UP, they have blown a bit hot and cold but do look like a team that can beat anyone. In their last game against Bangalore, they won by 10 wickets and skipper Alyssa Healy made a statement with an unbeaten 96. Their world-class spinners, Sophie Ecclestone and Deepti Sharma were also on fire picking up 7 wickets between them in the previous game. UP also have Tahlia McGrath who made a 90 earlier in the tournament alongside the powerful Grace Harris in the middle order and Mumbai will mindful of the fact that the opposition can push them to the limit here. Can UP stop the Mumbai juggernaut? Or will Mumbai continue to dominate the tournament? We shall find out.