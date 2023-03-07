Delhi Capitals started their Women's Premier League campaign on a winning note after they thrashed Royal Challengers Bangalore by 60 runs. Asked to bat first, DC posted a whopping total of 223/2 in 20 overs after Shafali Verma and skipper Meg Lanning smashed 84 and 72 runs respectively. Later, Jemimah Rodrigues and Marizanne Kapp also stitched a quick partnership and guided DC to a huge total. Apart from playing a brilliant knock of 22 runs, Jemimah also took the internet by storm after she replied to a tweet in an epic manner.

After the match, a picture of Jemimah and Marizanne went viral on social media, where both the players were seen appealing for a no-ball. Replying to that picture, Jemimah shared a still from the famous Telugu movie, RRR, starring actors Ram Charan and NTR Jr. "SAME ENERGY @kappie777," the caption of the post read."

Talking about the game, Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning slammed attacking fifties, while left-arm pace bowler Tara Norris grabbed a five-wicket haul as Delhi Capitals thrashed Royal Challengers Bangalore by 60 runs in their opening game of the tournament.

Norris destroyed the RCB lineup, returning figures of 5/29 after Delhi Capitals had put up an imposing 223 for two at the Brabourne Stadium.

Chasing the mammoth 224, the Smriti Mandhana-led side was restricted to 163 for eight in 20 overs.

Earlier, thanks to opener Shafali and Australian skipper Lanning's fine knocks of 84 and 72 runs respectively, DC posted WPL's second successive 200-plus score. Mumbai Indians notched 207 for five before bowling Gujarat Giants out for 64 in the inaugural WPL fixture on Saturday.

While the young India opener played some breathtaking power-packed strokes in her 84-run knock, which came off just 45 deliveries (10 fours, and four sixes), Australia skipper Lanning was more clinical in her shots, smashing 72 off 43 balls (14 fours) as the duo destroyed left RCB bowling in a tailspin.

