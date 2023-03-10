Story ProgressBack to home
WPL 2023, RCB vs UPW Live: Royal Challengers Bangalore Eye First Win With UP Warriorz Match
RCB Women vs UPW Women, WPL 2023 Live Score: In search of first victory in the ongoing Women's Premier League, Royal Challengers Bangalore face UP Warriorz at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Friday.
WPL 2023 Live, RCB-W vs UPW-W: RCB are yet to taste victory in the tournament.© BCCI
WPL 2023, Royal challengers Bangalore vs UP Warriorz Live Update: In search of first victory in the ongoing Women's Premier League, Royal Challengers Bangalore face UP Warriorz at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai on Friday. RCB have played three games so far but failed to register win in any of them. On the other hand, UPW started started their WPL campaign with a win over Gujarat Giants, but suffered a loss to Delhi Capitals in their next game. The WPL table is currently topped by Mumbai Indians. UPW are at the third spot, while RCB occupy the bottom spot in the table. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Score Updates of the WPL match between Royal challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz, straight from Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai:
- 18:04 (IST)RCB vs UPW Live: Welcome guys!Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of the WPL match between Royal challengers Bangalore and UP Warriorz. While UPW look for their second win in the tournament, RCB are yet to taste victory. Stay connected!
