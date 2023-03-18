Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Giants Live Score: Royal Challengers Bangalore take on Gujarat Giants in match 16 of the Women's Premier League (WPL) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai. RCB ended their winless run with a five-wicket win over UP Warriorz in their previous game. After a collective show from their bowlers led by Ellyse Perry, whose 3/16 ensured UP Warriorz were bowled out for a moderate 135 in 19.3 overs, RCB sailed past the target with 20-year-old Kanika Ahuja playing the match-winning knock of 46 off 30 balls with eight fours and one six. She put on a 60-run stand with India keeper Richa Ghosh (31 not out from 32 balls, 3x4s, 1x6s) who played the second fiddle to perfection. (Live Scorecard)

WPL 2023 Live Score Updates Between Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Giants, straight from the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai

