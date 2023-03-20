Story ProgressBack to home
WPL 2023, MI vs DC Live: Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals Look To Get Back On Winning Track
WPL 2023, MI vs DC Live: Table-toppers Mumbai Indians take on second-placed team Delhi Capitals in match number 18 of the ongoing Women's Premier League
WPL 2023, MI vs DC Live: Mumbai Indians top the table, while Delhi Capitals are at the second spot.© BCCI
WPL 2023, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Updates: Table-toppers Mumbai Indians take on second-placed team Delhi Capitals in match number 18 of the ongoing Women's Premier League on Monday. MI and DC both will be looking to get back on the winning track. While Mumbai suffered their first loss in the tournament last week after getting down against UP Warriorz, Delhi are coming on the back of a defeat they suffered at the hands of Gujarat Giants. MI top the table with 10 points, while DC follow them with 8. Both the sides have qualified for the WPL playoffs. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the Live Updates of the WPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, straight from the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai:
Topics mentioned in this article
MI vs DC, WPL Match Live Updates
On the other hand, Delhi also ended up on the losing side against Bangalore in their last outing. They will be looking to avenge the defeat they suffered in the first meeting against Mumbai and, by doing so, draw level on points with them. Delhi, led by Meg Lanning, are placed second on the points table with 4 wins from 6 matches. Will Delhi secure a victory and strengthen their position in the standings? Or will we see Mumbai advance to the final with a win? Let’s find out. Toss and team news coming up shortly...
The league leaders, Mumbai suffered their first loss of the campaign in their previous encounter against UP. Despite the loss, Harmanpreet Kaur’s team find themselves at the top of the standings with five wins from six games. They are favourites to end the league stage on top and secure a place in the final. All they need is a win in either of the two remaining games and they would certainly like to achieve that against a Delhi side that is trying to chase them down.
Hello and a warm welcome to our coverage of match 18 of the Women’s T20 League between Mumbai and Delhi at the Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. It promises to be an entertaining affair between the top two teams in the competition. Plus, with both sides already through to the playoff, it will be a battle for first place and a direct entry to the final.
... MATCH DAY ...
The Women's T20 League is in its final stages, yet the top three places are not determined. In this crunch situation, current table-toppers Mumbai are set to host Delhi with only two points separating them. The first loss has brought some issues from Mumbai to the forefront. One of them is the inexperience of the middle and lower order. Mumbai have won three of their 5 games by 8 or more wickets, which has not given enough time for other batters to face difficult situations. Hopefully, their management will work on this to keep the form alive. Hayley Matthews and Harmanpreet Kaur are two of the top scorers in the tournament and will look to maintain that form and Kaur has shown good leadership skills too. They have an excellent bowling attack, with three of the season's top four wicket-takers belonging to them. Saika Ishaque, Mathews, and Amelia Kerr are among the three, while Natalie Sciver-Brunt also supports them well and can contribute with the bat as well. They will look to get back to winning ways in this game. On the other hand, a defeat against Gujarat has changed the qualification track for Delhi. They have one game left after this and it is against UP. It is wise not to keep things till the end. Meg Lanning and Shafali Verma have to be at the top of their games, with the former being the second-highest run scorer in the tournament with 239 runs in six matches. They have scored runs more quickly than any other team in the Powerplay. Marizanne Kapp has been their best player with both bat and ball and will be crucial in this game, along with Shikha Pandey, who is their leading wicket-taker with 8 wickets. Their top order will have to fire if they are to have any chance of winning this game. The last time these two sides met, it was Mumbai who breezed past their opponents quite easily. Will Delhi be able to avenge that defeat? Or will Mumbai do the double over them? We will find out soon.