WPL 2023, Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals Live Updates: Table-toppers Mumbai Indians take on second-placed team Delhi Capitals in match number 18 of the ongoing Women's Premier League on Monday. MI and DC both will be looking to get back on the winning track. While Mumbai suffered their first loss in the tournament last week after getting down against UP Warriorz, Delhi are coming on the back of a defeat they suffered at the hands of Gujarat Giants. MI top the table with 10 points, while DC follow them with 8. Both the sides have qualified for the WPL playoffs. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Updates of the WPL 2023 match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, straight from the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai: