Jemimah Rodrigues is one of the most jolly mood cricketers. While she loves to challenge herself on the ground during batting and fielding, the player also enjoys singing songs on guitar and making funny reels sometimes for her fans on social media. On Sunday, the player was seen putting up a spectacular dance show near boundary line for her fans during a Women's Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore at the Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. One of the fans recorded Jemimah performing her dance that also included Bhangra.

In the video, the crowd could be heard cheering to Jemimah's dance steps with full might.

Watch the videos here:

@JemiRodrigues Do u think that was it??? Nah, the girls on a roll my dear pic.twitter.com/YF11fdWOGq — Ambika Kusum (@ambika_acharya) March 5, 2023

Talking about the game, Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning slammed attacking fifties, while left-arm pace bowler Tara Norris grabbed a five-wicket haul as Delhi Capitals thrashed Royal Challengers Bangalore by 60 runs in their opening game of the tournament.

Norris destroyed the RCB lineup, returning figures of 5/29 after Delhi Capitals had put up an imposing 223 for two at the Brabourne Stadium.

Chasing the mammoth 224, the Smriti Mandhana-led side were restricted to 163 for eight in 20 overs.

Earlier, thanks to opener Shafali and Australian skipper Lanning's fine knocks of 84 and 72 runs respectively, DC posted WPL's second successive 200-plus score. Mumbai Indians notched 207 for five before bowling Gujarat Giants out for 64 in the inaugural WPL fixture on Saturday.

While the young India opener played some breathtaking power-packed strokes in her 84-run knock, which came off just 45 deliveries (10 fours, and four sixes), Australia skipper Lanning was more clinical in her shots, smashing 72 off 43 balls (14 fours) as the duo destroyed left RCB bowling in a tailspin.

(With PTI Inputs)

