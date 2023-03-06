Delhi Capitals (DC) star Jemimah Rodrigues was enjoying her time during the Women's Premier League (WPL) match against the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday. In a viral video posted on social media, Rodrigues was seen entertaining the crowd with her dazzling dance moves. Now, another gesture of Jemimah from the match has been doing rounds on social media. In a video posted by her franchise, DC, Jemimah kept the crowd hydrated by serving drinks in the stadium.

Fans praised Jemimah for her gesture. Here are the reactions:

"Jemi knows how to win hearts!" a fan posted.

"Love u jemmi..Delhi hai Dilwalon ki," another fan wrote with heart emojis.

"Jemhi is so humble & kind person ever," another user quipped.

"Why so good Jem?," another fan commented on the video.

Talking about the game, Shafali Verma and Meg Lanning slammed attacking fifties, while left-arm pace bowler Tara Norris grabbed a five-wicket haul as Delhi Capitals thrashed Royal Challengers Bangalore by 60 runs in their opening game of the tournament.

Norris destroyed the RCB lineup, returning figures of 5/29 after Delhi Capitals had put up an imposing 223 for two at the Brabourne Stadium.

Chasing the mammoth 224, the Smriti Mandhana-led side were restricted to 163 for eight in 20 overs.

Earlier, thanks to opener Shafali and Australian skipper Lanning's fine knocks of 84 and 72 runs respectively, DC posted WPL's second successive 200-plus score. Mumbai Indians notched 207 for five before bowling Gujarat Giants out for 64 in the inaugural WPL fixture on Saturday.

While the young India opener played some breathtaking power-packed strokes in her 84-run knock, which came off just 45 deliveries (10 fours, and four sixes), Australia skipper Lanning was more clinical in her shots, smashing 72 off 43 balls (14 fours) as the duo destroyed left RCB bowling in a tailspin.

(With PTI Inputs)

