WPL 2023, Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians Live Updates: Table-toppers Mumbai Indians and second-placed team Delhi Capitals face each other in the Women's Premier League on Thursday. Both the teams are yet to taste a defeat in the tournament. They have four points each. Given Mumbai won both their games by big margins, they lead the table with a better net run rate. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the Live Score Updates of the WPL match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, straight from DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai

Get alerts for live updates Turn on notifications to receive alerts as stories develop in real-time. You can manage alerts in your app's settings. Toggle March 09 2023 18:32 (IST) DCW vs MIW Live: What are the standings? Both Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have four-point each to their credit, but MI top the table on the basis of a better net run rate. The team that wins today will take the table top position. Both Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals have four-point each to their credit, but MI top the table on the basis of a better net run rate. The team that wins today will take the table top position. Share Link

March 09 2023 18:06 (IST) DCW vs MIW Live: Welcome guys! Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of the Women's Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. Stay connected! Hello everyone, welcome to the live blog of the Women's Premier League match between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians. Stay connected! Share Link

Featured Video Of The Day

PM Modi, Counterpart Albanese To Watch Day 1 Of India-Australia 4th Test At Motera