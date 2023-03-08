Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) have had some of the finest players in world cricket over the years, and now their women's team has also roped in an absolute star in the form of Ellyse Perry. Though the RCB Women's team hasn't had the sort of results they would've desired at the start of the Women's Premier League (WPL) 2023 season, but the players' spirits haven't dented yet. As Perry caught up for a Q&A session for RCB, the Australian all-rounder was asked a tricky question to choose between Virat Kohli and MS Dhoni.

To pick one between Kohli and Dhoni would be one of the toughest tasks for a cricket fan all across the globe. In a video shared by RCB on YouTube, Perry was asked to pick one between the two as her opening partner.

The Australian cricketer said that she would pick both and bench herself so that she can watch them play.

Question:Who would you pick as opening partner, Kohli or Dhoni?

Ellyse Perry:I will pick both of them to open together so I can watch from outside.

Sitting second from bottom after the first two games of the WPL season, RCB have a huge task ahead of them if they are to make it to finish in the top three and make it to the next round.

After losing the matches against Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians, the Royal Challengers next face bottom-table Gujarat Giants on Wednesday.

Perry herself hasn't done much in the two matches, scoring 31 and 13 respectively. With the ball, she his yet to take her first wicket for the franchise.

