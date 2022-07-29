The Indian selectors on Friday named wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson as a replacement fr KL Rahul for the five-match T20I series between India and West Indies, starting Friday. Rahul has not travelled with the team and will miss the entire series as he has been advised rest by the BCCI medical team after recovering from a bout of COVID-19.

"The All-India Senior Selection Committee has named wicket-keeper batter Sanju Samson as a replacement for KL Rahul in the T20I squad for the ongoing West Indies series. KL Rahul was earlier named in the squad and his participation in the T20I series was subject to fitness. The batter tested positive for COVID-19 last week and has been advised rest by the BCCI medical team. Sanju Samson was part of the squad in the recently concluded ODI series that the team won 3-0," BCCI said in a statement

India's squad for 5 T20Is:Rohit Sharma (Captain), Ishan Kishan, Sanju Samson, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Shreyas Iyer, Dinesh Karthik, Rishabh Pant, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Kuldeep Yadav, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Avesh Khan, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.