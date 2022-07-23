India's top-order comprising Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill and Shreyas Iyer was in sublime form and they made the most of below-par West Indies' bowling and all three batters registered half-centuries in the first ODI of the three-match series. However, West Indies were brilliant in the field and skipper Nicholas Pooran came up with a stunning catch to cut short Shreyas Iyer's stint at the crease and the batter walked back after scoring 54.

It was on the fifth ball of the 36th over bowled by Motie that Pooran took a one-handed stunning catch. Iyer made room for himself and tried to play an inside-out shot, but he was unable to get enough elevation. Pooran jumped and the ball stuck in his right hand. As a result, Iyer had to walk back to the hut.

In the match between India and West Indies, the latter won the toss and opted to bowl. Shikhar Dhawan and Shubman Gill put on 119 runs for the opening wicket. However, after Iyer's dismissal, India lost wickets in a cluster and in the end, they had to settle with a score of 308/7 in 50 overs. India ultimately won the match by three runs.

The West Indies needed 15 off the final over for a record chase at Queens Park Oval but Mohammed Siraj was able to stop a rampaging Romario Shepherd (38 not out off 25).

At the top of order, Kyle Mayers (75 off 68) and Shamarh Brooks (46 off 61) raised West Indies' hopes with an 117-run stand for the second wicket before Brandon King (54 off 66) took the game deep. In the end, the West Indies fell short and ended at 305 for six.