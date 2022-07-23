It was a nervy win for India in the first ODI against West Indies in Port of Spain on Friday. After India had set a 309-run target, the hosts needed 15 off the last over being bowled by Mohammed Siraj. The Indian fast bowler gave away 10 runs off the first five balls. The equation was simple on the last ball - five to win or four to take the match to the Super Over. On the final ball, Romario Shepherd was on strike as Siraj attempted a yorker. It went past the batter towards the leg stump, but wicketkeeper Sanju Samson stretched himself to stop a boundary and take India to win.

Watch: A nervy end to the first ODI

Following the thrilling three-run win over West Indies in the first ODI, Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal said that the team had confidence that Mohammed Siraj would be able to defend 15 runs in the final over. Brilliant half-centuries from Kyle Mayers and Brandon King went in vain as West Indies succumbed to a painful three-run defeat to India in the first ODI of three-match series here at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad on Friday.

"We had confidence and belief that Siraj could defend 15 runs in the final over because of the way he was bowling his yorkers. In his previous two overs as well, he had missed hardly one or two yorkers. There was confidence, but also pressure because of the way they (West Indies) were batting. When Sanju Samson made that save on the wide ball, it raised our confidence," said Chahal in a post-match press conference.

About his bowling plan in the match, Chahal said that he always backs his strengths.

Promoted

"I knew that the ball was getting old and you can beat the batter by turning it. I was changing my line and bowling wider because the leg side boundary was small. I wanted them to hit me over the covers," he added.

With PTI inputs