Former Pakistan captain Salman Butt pointed out that Indian opener Shubman Gill needs to take his innings deep. Butt added that the player should score big runs as he has got a lot of talent. The ex-international batter's comments came after Gill missed his half-century by seven runs in the second ODI of India's three-match series against West Indies on Sunday. Notably, Gill got a bottom edge of his bat on the delivery of Kyle Mayers while he was trying to play a scoop shot. Mayers comfortably completed the catch on the follow up to claim his wicket.

"Shubman Gill played well but he is losing his wicket even after getting set. It's happening continuously. He is such a good player I think that he needs to carry on, he needs to score big because he has got a lot of talent," said Butt on his YouTube Channel.

Talking about the match, India put up a spirited show to edge past West Indies by two wickets in the last-over thriller. Chasing a 312-run target at Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad, India got home with just two balls to spare. Axar Patel played an unbeaten 64-run knock off 35 balls to take the side home despite the required run rate rising to 10 runs per over towards the end of the game.

Earlier, West Indies posted 311 for 6, riding on Shai Hope's 115 and Nicholas Pooran's 74. Shardul Thakur was the pick of the bowlers for India with figures of 3 for 54 in 7 overs. In reply, Shreyas Iyer hit a 63 to contribute to India's cause alongside Axar. For West Indies, Alzarri Joseph and Kyle Mayers picked two wickets apiece.

The win in the second ODI saw India clinching the series 2-0 with a match to go. India had won the first game by a narrow margin of three runs at the same venue on Friday.