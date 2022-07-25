The Indian cricket team survived some pressure moments to win the second ODI against West Indies in Port of Spain on Sunday. Courtesy that victory, the Shikhar Dhawan-led side has taken an unassailable 2-0 lead over the hosts in the three-match series. Set a stiff target of 312, the visitors were down to 205 for five in 38.4 overs but Axar Patel (64*, 35 balls) revived India's chase with his six-hitting prowess to take the visitors home with two balls to spare on Sunday. Needing six off last three balls, Patel clobbered Kyle Mayers straight over the bowlers head for a six as India took an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series. Patel smashed five sixes and three fours in his unconquered innings and added 51 off 33 balls with Deepak Hooda (33) to keep India in the hunt.

After the win, the BCCI uploaded a video where Indian spinner Yuzvendra Chahal can be seen talking with Patel and Avesh Khan. The three discuss the tension-filled last few overs and how Patel's sixes too India over the line.

"I bit all my nails offs. The pressure was so much sitting outside. Itna Pressure Toh Shaadi Ke Time Nahi Thi," Chahal started the conversation with a gem. Then Patel and Avesh joined in and talked about their strategies while batting.

At the post match presentation, Player of the Match Patel said: "It's very special, to get it in a crucial, series-winning cause is amazing. When I went out, I aimed for 10-11 an over. We thought it could be done as we have IPL experience.

"We wanted to be calm and keep cover of the rate. This was special as this is my first ODI since 2017, even my first fifty came here."

India skipper Shikhar Dhawan was also lavish in his praise for the all-rounder. "The way Axar played was amazing. Our domestic and IPL cricket keeps us ready as we play in front of big crowds. As Axar said, he's done it multiple times in IPL. That brings a big stage," he said.

With PTI inputs