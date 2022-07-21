A day ahead of India's first ODI against the West Indies, the visitors wanted to hit the nets. However, the rain Gods had other plans. But instead of waiting around or letting the day go by, the players had an indoors net session. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) took to Twitter to share a video with snippets of India's training session. "Gearing up for ODI No.1 against the West Indies," BCCI captioned the video. Batter Shubman Gill appears in the video and explains how they decided to train indoors due to the rain.

"We all thought that a nets session would be good, but it started raining. So we decided to go indoors for a session. It is better that we got to some knocking indoors instead of doing nothing," Gill explained.

Gearing up for ODI No.1 against the West Indies



Here's @ShubmanGill giving a lowdown on #TeamIndia's first net session in Trinidad #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/oxF0dHJfOI — BCCI (@BCCI) July 21, 2022

India will play three ODIs against West Indies, beginning with Friday's match at the Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain.

Regular captain Rohit Sharma and several first team players like Virat Kohli, Jasprit Bumrah, Rishabh Pant and Hardik Pandya have been rested for the series by India, while KL Rahul is recovering from injury.

Rahul is set to return for the five-match T20I series against West Indies that will follow the ODIs.

Promoted

For West Indies, meanwhile, Jason Holder has made a comeback into the squad after their dismal show against Bangladesh.

All three matches are set to be played at the same venue.