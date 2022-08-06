Story ProgressBack to home
India vs West Indies, 4th T20I Live Updates: Toss Delayed Due To Bad Weather
IND vs WI, 4th T20I Live Updates: India take on West Indies in the fourth T20I of the five-match series at Central Broward Regional Park in Lauderhill, Florida.
4th T20I Live: Focus on Rohit Sharma's fitness as India look eye unassailable lead.© AFP
IND vs WI, 4th T20I Live Updates: India take on West Indies in the fourth T20I of the five-match series at Central Broward Regional Park in Lauderhill, Florida. The toss has been delayed due to bad weather. India eye an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series, ahead of the final game at the same venue on Sunday. India captain Rohit Sharma's participation is still in doubt after he had to be retired due to a back spasm during India's innings in the last match. West Indies, on the other hand, eye a comeback as they look to take the series to the decider. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are the LIVE Updates of the India vs West Indies, 4th T20I from Lauderhill, Florida
4th T20I, India in West Indies, 5 T20I Series, 2022, Aug 06, 2022
Central Broward Park, Lauderhill, Florida
Topics mentioned in this article
WI vs IND, 4th T20I Live Scorecard
India’s tour of West Indies now moves to the final venue for the last two T20Is. After facing some minor issues with the visa, both teams are prepared for the challenge in the United States of America. The fourth T20I of this 5-match series is ready to unfold at Central Broward Park, Lauderhill, Florida. To give you a bit of a recap, India began this T20I series with a win in the first game. West Indies fought back and leveled the series by clinching the next one. In the previous game, the Men in Maroon put up a par total of 164 while batting first and were handed another defeat as India chased down the target without breaking a sweat. India are currently leading the series 2-1 and will be hoping to win this game and pocket another T20I series. India’s batting unit has blown hot and cold so far. Few players have displayed their magic but have not been as consistent. Suryakumar Yadav though has been in fine form. He was asked to open the batting in this T20I series and has been exceptional so far. He scored 76 runs in the previous game and helped India breeze past the target. After that knock, he jumped to the second spot in the ICC T20I Rankings. India are likely to stick with him as an opener for this game as well. With the T20 World Cup closing up, there will be pressure on Shreyas Iyer. He has not been at his best and if he wants to be a part of India's squad, he will have to display his magic. On their bowling front, young gun, Arshdeep Singh has been impactful while Ravichandran Ashwin has been impressive as well. However, Avesh Khan has not been able to cause any sort of trouble. We could see Harshal Patel come in instead of him. A minor concern for the Men in Blue is that their skipper, Rohit Sharma had suffered a back spasm in the previous game. He did mention that he should be fine before the game but we will have to wait and see if he is fully fit for the game. West Indies on the other hand are still to show what they are truly capable of. This is their most preferred format of the game but they have misfired in the games so far. They have enough firepower in their ranks to hit any bowler out of the park. But it’s been a rather cautious approach from Nicholas Pooran and his men. We did witness some fireworks from Shimron Hetmyer and Kyle Mayers but the others are still finding their best feet. Rovman Powell and Nicholas Pooran are the few players who need to display their hard-hitting abilities. West Indies will need to bring out their A-game if they want to keep the series alive. Unfortunately, there are chances of rain playing a spoilsport in the fourth T20I. But let's keep our fingers crossed and hope for the best. With two power-packed teams against each other, we are in for a thrilling contest. Who do you think will emerge victorious? We will find out soon enough.