IND vs WI, 4th T20I Live Updates: India take on West Indies in the fourth T20I of the five-match series at Central Broward Regional Park in Lauderhill, Florida. The toss has been delayed due to bad weather. India eye an unassailable 3-1 lead in the series, ahead of the final game at the same venue on Sunday. India captain Rohit Sharma's participation is still in doubt after he had to be retired due to a back spasm during India's innings in the last match. West Indies, on the other hand, eye a comeback as they look to take the series to the decider. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are the LIVE Updates of the India vs West Indies, 4th T20I from Lauderhill, Florida