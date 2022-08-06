Team India led by Rohit Sharma will look to gain an unassailable lead in the five-match series when they take on West Indies in the fourth T20I on Saturday in Florida. The visitors currently have a 2-1 lead after having won the third match by seven wickets. Suryakumar Yadav was the star of the show as he played a knock of 76. Rohit Sharma retired hurt midway due to back spasms while Shreyas Iyer's form is a huge concern in the shortest format. So it would be interesting to see whether the visitors make any changes to their playing XI for the fourth T20I.

Here's what we think should be India's predicted XI for the fourth T20I

Rohit Sharma: The skipper played a 64-run knock in the first game and he backed it up with a duck in the second. Five balls into his innings in the 3rd T20I, he had to retire hurt so it would be interesting to see his match-fitness.

Suryakumar Yadav: The right-handed batter was at his blistering best in the third T20I as he played a knock of 76 runs, and he would hope for his good form to continue.

Sanju Samson: Shreyas Iyer has failed to make the No.3 spot his own in the ongoing series, and he has not been able to post big scores with a good strike rate. Hence, the team management can look to bring in Samson for the last two T20Is

Rishabh Pant: The wicketkeeper-batter was in decent touch in the third T20I as he scored 33 runs off 26 balls. He would hope for the runs to keep coming.

Hardik Pandya: The all-rounder has not been in the greatest of touch with the bat this series, but he has made it up with the ball in hand. He has had the finest year of his career and he would look to keep contributing.

Deepak Hooda: The all-rounder had made his way into the playing XI for the third T20I. He bowled with the new ball, and with the bat, he remained unbeaten on 10.

Dinesh Karthik: The batter showed his class in the first game of the series as he scored a quickfire 41 off 19 balls. The veteran has almost nailed the finisher spot, and he would to keep performing for the team.

Ravichandran Ashwin: The off-spinner has managed to keep it tight in the middle phase of the game, and has also contributed with key runs for the team. He would look to make the most of the remaining games in order to present a case for selection in the T20 World Cup squad.

Bhuvneshwar Kumar: The seamer has ample experience behind him, and he would look to guide the youngsters like Arshdeep Singh and Avesh Khan.

Avesh Khan: The pacer has not been in great form this series, conceding runs at a brisk pace. He would hope to keep it tight and combine that with key wickets.

Arshdeep Singh: The youngster has nailed his role at the death, bowling perfect yorkers. He has managed to keep it tight, and would now look to take more wickets.