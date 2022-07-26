Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India have won two close matches to gain an unassailable 2-0 lead in the ongoing three-match ODI series against West Indies. Both teams will now square off in the third and final ODI on Wednesday. India would look to register a clean sweep while West Indies will play for pride and register a consolation win. In both the games, West Indies have given a tough fight to the visitors, but the Dhawan-led side have managed to win the crucial moments and this is the main reason why India have a lead in the series.

With the series already in the bag, it would be interesting to see whether Team India makes a lot of changes to their playing XI.

When will India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI match be played?

India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI match will be played on Wednesday, July 27.

Where will India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI match be played?

India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI match will be played at the Port of Spain in Trinidad.

What time will the India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI match start?

India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI match will start at 7 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI match?

India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI match will be broadcasted on DD Sports.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI match?

India vs West Indies, 3rd ODI match will be available for streaming on FanCode.

(All telecast and streaming timings are as per the information received from the host broadcasters)