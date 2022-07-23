Shikhar Dhawan-led Team India will square off against the West Indies in the second ODI of the three-match series on Sunday at Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad. In the first ODI, Mohammed Siraj held his nerve in the final over as India registered a narrow 3-run win. Batting first, India had posted 308/7 on the back of quality knocks of Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, and Shreyas Iyer. However, West Indies provided a good fight led by opening batter Kyle Mayers and middle-order batter Brandon King. West Indies needs to win the second ODI if they want to keep the series alive.

When will India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI match be played?

India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI match will be played on Sunday, July 24.

Where will India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI match be played?

India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI match will be played at the Port of Spain in Trinidad.

What time will the India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI match start?

India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI match will start at 7 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI match?

India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI match will be broadcasted on DD Sports.

Where to follow the live streaming of the India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI match?

India vs West Indies, 2nd ODI match will be available for streaming on FanCode.

