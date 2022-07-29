India vs West Indies, 1st T20I Live Score: Rohit Sharma Key As India Lose Two Wickets In Quick Succession
IND vs WI, 1st T20I Live Updates: West Indies haulted India's strong start as Akeal Hosein dismissed Suryakumar Yadav in the fifth over.
IND vs WI, 1st T20I Live Updates: West Indies haulted India's strong start as Akeal Hosein dismissed Suryakumar Yadav in the fifth over. After five over, India had collected 44 runs for the loss on one wicket. Rohit Sharma will be key for India after the dismissal of Suryakumar. Earlier, West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the first T20I of the five-match series at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad. India captain Rohit Sharma, his new opening partner Rishabh Pant and all-rounder Hardik Pandya are back in the playing XI while young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi and left-arm seamer Arshdeep singh have also got a look-in. After sweeping the ODI series 3-0, the Indian team will now hope for a similar outcome in the T20Is. West Indies, on the other hand, will also welcome back star batter Shimron Hetmyer, who had missed the ODI games due to some fitness concerns. For long, T20 cricket has been the West Indies strongest suit, and they will surely back themselves to pull off an upset. (LIVE SCORECARD)
West Indies: Shamarh Brooks, Shimron Hetmyer, Odean Smith, Kyle Mayers, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran (capt & wk), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Obed McCoy, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph
India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (vice-capt), Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, R Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh
No run.
Rishabh Pant comes in at number 4.
OUT! TAKEN! Absolutely brilliant from Akeal Hosein in the field and India lose two wickets inside the Powerplay! Obed McCoy goes full and on middle and off, just like Suryakumar Yadav, Shreyas Iyer too looks to whip it across the line. The ball is angling across the catches the outside edge. Hosein is bloindsided at first slip but shows sharp reflexes to move to his left and grab it with both hands. Iyer goes for a duck!
BEATEN! On a nagging length and angling just across the off stump, Shreyas Iyer goes on the back foot instead of pressing forward and the ball zips past the outside edge.
A length ball, around leg, Sharma looks to flick it away but gets it off the leading edge towards mid off. The batters scamper through for a single.
This should have been put away! A juicy full toss, around off and Sharma can only manage to stroke it towards mid off.
Excellent delivery! Obed McCoy comes from over the wicket and serves a perfect yorker on middle and leg, Rohit Sharma does well to get his bat down in time.
Obed McCoy (1-0-5-0) to bowl the final over of the Powerplay.
A wicket-taking over by Akeal Hosein comes to an end. Quicker and full, on off. Iyer drives it to covers. Just a single and a wicket off the over.
Around off, Iyer blocks it out to safety.
Shreyas Iyer is in at number 3.
OUT! CAUGHT! Suryakumar Yadav's brisk innings comes to an end. After missing out on two opportunities, Akeal Hosein finally gets his man. Third times a charm it seems. It is floated and full, on off. Yadav tries to flick it to the vacant area at mid-wicket but is a tad early into his shot. The ball lobs towards short third man off the outside edge. Jason Holder takes a sitter there. Can West Indies build on this wicket.
Tossed up, on middle and leg. Sharma flicks through square leg for a single.
Fuller, on off, pushed to covers.
Length, on the stumps. Sharma blocks it back.
FOUR! Classy from SKY! He looks to be in incredible form. It is a short ball, around off. Suryakumar Yadav leans back and works it over the keeper's head for a boundary. Great shot selection by the new opener of India.
Touch short, around off. Rohit Sharma taps it towards point for a quick single.
Length ball, outside off. Yadav works it to deep point for a single.
FOUR BYES! This one flies off the deck and Pooran had no chance to stop it behind the sticks. Alzarri Joseph serves a short ball, outside off. It takes off after hitting the deck. Suryakumar Yadav tries to cut it away but misses. Nicholas Pooran leaps behind the sticks but the ball evades him. It races away to the boundary and the umpire signals byes.
SIX! Incredible shot by SKY! Uses his wrists really well here. It is fuller, on middle and leg and at 146 clicks. Suryakumar Yadav gets inside the line and whips it high and handsome over the fine leg fence for a biggie.