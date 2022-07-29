IND vs WI, 1st T20I Live Updates: West Indies haulted India's strong start as Akeal Hosein dismissed Suryakumar Yadav in the fifth over. After five over, India had collected 44 runs for the loss on one wicket. Rohit Sharma will be key for India after the dismissal of Suryakumar. Earlier, West Indies won the toss and elected to bowl against India in the first T20I of the five-match series at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad. India captain Rohit Sharma, his new opening partner Rishabh Pant and all-rounder Hardik Pandya are back in the playing XI while young leg-spinner Ravi Bishnoi and left-arm seamer Arshdeep singh have also got a look-in. After sweeping the ODI series 3-0, the Indian team will now hope for a similar outcome in the T20Is. West Indies, on the other hand, will also welcome back star batter Shimron Hetmyer, who had missed the ODI games due to some fitness concerns. For long, T20 cricket has been the West Indies strongest suit, and they will surely back themselves to pull off an upset. (LIVE SCORECARD)

West Indies: Shamarh Brooks, Shimron Hetmyer, Odean Smith, Kyle Mayers, Keemo Paul, Nicholas Pooran (capt & wk), Rovman Powell, Jason Holder, Obed McCoy, Akeal Hosein, Alzarri Joseph

India: Rohit Sharma (capt), Rishabh Pant (wk), Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya (vice-capt), Dinesh Karthik, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravi Bishnoi, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, R Ashwin, Arshdeep Singh

Here are the LIVE Updates of 1st T20I Between India and West Indies, Straight from Brian Lara Cricket Academy in Trinidad