All-rounder Ravindra Jadeja was ruled out with an injury for the first two ODIs against West Indies, but also was not included in the third ODI at Queen's Park Oval in Port of Spain. The Board of Control for Cricket in India revealed that he was left out as he was "not 100 per cent fit" and added that he will continue to be monitored by the medical team. "Ravindra Jadeja was not available for selection for the 3rd ODI since he is still not 100 percent fit. The medical team will continue to monitor his progress," the BCCI said in an official update.

Jadeja had suffered an injury on his right knee which ruled him out of the ODI series. India will now hope he recovers in time for the T20I series against the Windies that will follow the 50-over matches,

India captain Shikhar Dhawan won the toss and elected to bat on Wednesday. India made only one change to the playing XI from the second ODI, with Prasidh Krishna coming in for Avesh Khan.

India won the first two ODIs, and are aiming to complete a series sweep.