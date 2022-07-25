Team India on Sunday put up a spirited show to edge past West Indies by two wickets in a last-over thriller. Chasing a 312-run target against West Indies in the second ODI of the three-match series at Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad, India got home with just two balls to spare. Axar Patel played an unbeaten 64-run knock off 35 balls to take the side home despite the required run rate rising to 10 runs per over towards the end of the game.

Axar hit three fours and five sixes during his knock but his performance was not confined to that only. He later took the social media by storm by recreating the pose of Yuzvendra Chahal after India's win over West Indies. Notably, Avesh Khan was also found posing in the same manner in the picture that was uploaded by the BCCI on social media.

"Just Yuzi making others do Yuzi things. A fun interaction between the trio coming soon on BCCI.TV. Stay tuned," wrote BCCI on Instagram while sharing the photo.

Meanwhile, Axar also shone in the bowling department with economical figures of 1 for 40 in his 9 overs.

Talking about the match, West Indies posted 311 for 6, riding on Shai Hope's 115 and Nicholas Pooran's 74. Shardul Thakur was the pick of the bowlers for India with figures of 3 for 54 in 7 overs.

Promoted

In reply, Shreyas Iyer hit a 63 to contribute to India's cause alongside Axar. For West Indies, Alzarri Joseph and Kyle Mayers picked two wickets apiece.

The win in the second ODI saw India clinching the series 2-0 with a match to go. India had won the first game by a narrow margin of three runs at the same venue on Friday.