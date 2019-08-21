 
West Indies vs India 2019 03 Aug 19 to 03 Sep 19

Virat Kohli, Rishabh Pant Pose In New Test Jerseys With Names And Numbers. See Pictures

Updated: 21 August 2019 09:48 IST
India begin their World Test Championship campaign with the two-Test series against the West Indies, starting on Thursday in Antigua.

Team India engaged in a photo-shoot ahead of their World Test Championship campaign. © Twitter

Virat Kohli was seen posing in his new Test jersey with his name and number 18 written on the back as Team India engaged in a photo-shoot ahead of their World Test Championship campaign that begins with the two-Test series against the West Indies, starting on Thursday in Antigua. In an Instagram story, Team India's official account posted pictures of captain Virat Kohli, vice-captain Ajinkya Rahane and young wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant along with others from the 16-man Test squad in their new Test jerseys with names and numbers behind.

p32nsva

Photo Credit: Instagram

d51i2j4g

Photo Credit: Instagram

lqg3kt6o

Photo Credit: Instagram

af219n6o

Photo Credit: Instagram

ges6ip3o

Photo Credit: Instagram

After winning the three-match T20 International series 3-0 and three-match One-day international series 2-0, India will look to continue the winning momentum when they face the West Indies in the longest format.

The number one-ranked Test team will commence its World Test Championship campaign at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium in Antigua, before moving to Sabina Park in Jamaica for the second Test against the West Indies.

Kohli believes that the Test Championship will make batsmanship difficult as it will result into larger scheme of things. 

"The games are going to be much more competitive and it brings a lot of purpose to the Test matches you play. It's the right move and at the absolute right time," Kohli said during the West Indies Players Association awards night on Monday.

The first edition of the World Test Championship will see the teams -- Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka and the West Indies -- fight for top honours across 71 Test matches in 27 series over the next two years.

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team Virat Kohli Virat Kohli Rishabh Rajendra Pant Rishabh Pant Ajinkya Madhukar Rahane Ajinkya Rahane West Indies vs India 2019 Cricket West Indies vs India, 1st Test
