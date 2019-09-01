 
don't
miss
Languages
All Sports
West Indies vs India 2019 03 Aug 19 to 03 Sep 19

Mohammed Shami's Last 6 Innings Batting Stat Will Leave You Shell-Shocked

Updated: 01 September 2019 11:39 IST

Mohammed Shami was dismissed for a duck by Rahkeem Cornwall in the first innings of the second Test between India and the West Indies.

Mohammed Shami
Mohammed Shami has failed to get past zero in his last six Test innings. © AFP

Not that much is expected from Mohammed Shami with the bat in hand but the dismal return in his last six Test innings is nothing short of complete catastrophe. Even as India dominated Day 2 of the second Test against the West Indies in Sabina Park, Jamaica, Mohammed Shami was dismissed for a duck by Rahkeem Cornwall, the sixth consecutive innings that the Indian cricketer has failed to get past zero. The 28-year-old Indian pacer has scored a total of 433 runs in Test cricket, including a half-century but has been dismissed four times in the last eight balls he has faced in the longest format.

Mohammed Shami's last six innings:

0(2) vs West Indies (Kingston)

0(1) vs West Indies (North Sound)

0*(3) vs Australia (Melbourne)

0*(0) vs Australia (Perth)

0(1) vs Australia (Perth)

0(1) vs Australia (Adelaide)

Luckily for him, India didn't need any help from Shami's bat as Hanuma Vihari scored his maiden century, Ishant Sharma his first Test half-century on Day 2 with India posting a formidable score in tricky batting conditions.

On an afternoon of milestones, Vihari was last out for 111 to Jason Holder, giving the home skipper his 100th Test victim and also allowing the fast-medium bowler to achieve his third five-wicket haul in as many Test innings at the ground.

Yet as well as Vihari played through five hours at the crease in which he faced 225 deliveries, striking 16 boundaries, he was actually overshadowed in an eighth-wicket partnership of 112 by Ishant Sharma who reached his first Test half-century.

He was eventually dismissed for 57 as the home side laboured for most of their time in the field on another blistering afternoon.

Jasprit Bumrah claimed just the third hat-trick by an Indian in Test cricket as the West Indies were left in ruins at 87 for seven at stumps on Day 2.

Any hope of Bumrah taking all ten wickets in the innings had ended when Mohammed Shami terminated the streaky innings of Shimron Hetmyer by bowling the left-hander for 34.

(With AFP inputs)

Comments
Topics mentioned in this article India India Cricket Team West Indies West Indies Cricket Team Mohammed Shami Ahmed Mohammed Shami West Indies vs India 2019 West Indies vs India, 2nd Test Cricket
Get the latest West Indies vs India 2019 news, check out the West Indies vs India 2019 schedule, Cricket live score . Like us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter for more West Indies vs India 2019 updates. You can also download the NDTV Cricket app for Android or iOS.
Highlights
  • Mohammed Shami's torrid time with the bat continues
  • Mohammed Shami was dismissed for a duck in the 1st innings in Kingston
  • Mohammed Shami has failed to get past zero in his last 6 Test innings
Related Articles
BCCI Gets Mohammed Shami
BCCI Gets Mohammed Shami's US Visa Approved After Initial Rejection
World Cup Semi Final: Mohammed Shami
World Cup Semi Final: Mohammed Shami's Coach Slams Decision To Bench Fast Bowler
World Cup Semi-Final: Hat-Trick Man Mohammed Shami Not Part of India Playing XI vs New Zealand
World Cup Semi-Final: Hat-Trick Man Mohammed Shami Not Part of India Playing XI vs New Zealand
"Good Headache When Everyone
"Good Headache When Everyone's Performing", Says Jasprit Bumrah Ahead Of New Zealand Semi-Final
India vs England: Mohammed Shami Claims His First Five-Wicket Haul In ODIs
India vs England: Mohammed Shami Claims His First Five-Wicket Haul In ODIs
Advertisement

Advertisement

Rankings

  • TEST
  • ODI
  • T20
Rank Team Rating
1 IndiaIndia 114
2 New ZealandNew Zealand 109
3 South AfricaSouth Africa 108
4 EnglandEngland 105
5 AustraliaAustralia 98
Last updated on: 27 August 2019

Poll of the day

Now Trending

Advertisement

© Copyright NDTV Convergence Limited 2019. All rights reserved.