West Indies vs India 2017 23 Jun 17 to 09 Jul 17
Cricket

When And Where To Watch India vs West Indies 4th ODI Live Coverage on TV, Live Streaming Online

Updated: 02 July 2017 10:15 IST

How to watch India vs West Indies 4th ODI. Read all about live coverage and ODI match action from the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua on July 2, 2017.

India will look to wrap up the series when they face the West Indies in the 4th ODI on Sunday. © AFP

Foot firmly on the pedal, a marauding India would be aiming to seal the series with yet another resounding performance against a below-par West Indies in the fourth One-Day International on Sunday. With comprehensive back-to-back victories in the second and third ODIs, it seems like a mere formality as Virat Kohli and his men are slowly inching towards a complete rout of their opposition despite the first game being abandoned. The victory margins of 105 and 93 runs, respectively, is a testimony to India's complete dominance in the current series.

When will the India vs West Indies 4th ODI be played?

The India vs West Indies 4th ODI will be played on July 2, 2017.

Where will the India vs West Indies 4th ODI be played?

The India vs West Indies 4th ODI will be played at the Sir Vivian Richards Stadium, North Sound, Antigua.

How do I watch India vs West Indies 4th ODI match live?

The India vs West Indies 4th ODI will be broadcast live on Sony Six and Sony Six HD in English, and Ten 1 HD and Ten 3 in Hindi.

What time does the live coverage of the India vs West Indies 4th ODI start?

The live broadcast of the India vs West Indies 4th ODI will start at 6:30 PM (IST).

Where can you follow the India vs West Indies 4th ODI match online?

The India vs West Indies 4th ODI match can be streamed online at SonyLIV. For live scores, updates and analysis, you can follow sports.ndtv.com.

