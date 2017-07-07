Highlights, India (IND) vs West Indies (WI): Visitors Win By 8 Wickets To Clinch Series 3-1

Riding on Virat Kohli's record ton and Dinesh Karthik's fifty, the Indian players made amends to their loss in the previous game with a solid performance in the fifth and final one day of the series at Sabina Park on Thursday to clinch the series in style. There was a lot of hue and cry after India's poor performance against the second string side of the hosts, but not only the batsmen, the bowlers too were intimidating enough to take the team home with eight wicket victory to seal the five-match series 3-1.

Earlier, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav starred for India as hosts West Indies were restricted to 205 for nine in the fifth and final ODI at the Sabina Park on Thursday. The West Indies got off to a solid start courtesy Evin Lewis and Kyle Hope but kept losing wickets in groups. Shai Hope (51 off 98) top scored for the West Indies. Skipper Jason Holder hit a breezy 36 to put Indian bowlers under pressure but the visitors kept pegging away at the wickets. Shami was the pick of the Indian bowlers, taking four wickets for 48 runs while Umesh chipped in with three. Hardik Pandya and Kedar Jadhav took a wicket each. (Scorecard)

