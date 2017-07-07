Highlights, India (IND) vs West Indies (WI): Visitors Win By 8 Wickets To Clinch Series 3-1
Highlights, India vs West Indies: The Indian players made amends to their loss in the previous game with a solid performance in the fifth and final one dayof the series at Sabina Park on Thursday to clinch the series in style.
Riding on Virat Kohli's record ton and Dinesh Karthik's fifty, the Indian players made amends to their loss in the previous game with a solid performance in the fifth and final one day of the series at Sabina Park on Thursday to clinch the series in style. There was a lot of hue and cry after India's poor performance against the second string side of the hosts, but not only the batsmen, the bowlers too were intimidating enough to take the team home with eight wicket victory to seal the five-match series 3-1.
Earlier, Mohammed Shami and Umesh Yadav starred for India as hosts West Indies were restricted to 205 for nine in the fifth and final ODI at the Sabina Park on Thursday. The West Indies got off to a solid start courtesy Evin Lewis and Kyle Hope but kept losing wickets in groups. Shai Hope (51 off 98) top scored for the West Indies. Skipper Jason Holder hit a breezy 36 to put Indian bowlers under pressure but the visitors kept pegging away at the wickets. Shami was the pick of the Indian bowlers, taking four wickets for 48 runs while Umesh chipped in with three. Hardik Pandya and Kedar Jadhav took a wicket each. (Scorecard)
So that's it from us for this game. Hope you enjoyed our coverage of today's match. India after successfully clinching the ODI series will now play the hosts for a single T20I at the same venue. West Indies will look to brush this defeat aside and look to capitalise on the shortest format of the game which begins on 9th July at 1030 local (1530 GMT). Until then, cheers and goodbye!
Man of the Series, Ajinkya Rahane says that he wanted to make it count in the middle. Mentions that he was playing well in the nets in the Champions Trophy as well. Informs that today's wicket was better to bat on than the previous two venues with Antigua being slightly damp and slow. Adds that he wanted to enjoy himself and not put pressure on himself. Ends by saying that ODI cricket is all about converting starts into big scores and expressing yourself.
Indian captain and Man of the Match, Virat Kohli starts by saying that their aim was to win the series and he is delighted to make that happen. Appreciates Ajinkya Rahane and Kuldeep Yadav for their brilliant performances throughout the series. Reckons that he never looks at the stats and he always looks to give his best on the field. Informs that he likes to play according to the tempo of the game and also looks to set it at times. Praises Dinesh Karthik for his fine knock today. Mentions that all the guys are exceptional as they have reached this level after quite some hard work. Adds that captaincy does not burden him much as he still plays the game in a similar manner as he used to when he was not a captain.
West Indian captain, Jason Holder says that they got a very good start with the bat but when Kyle Hope, who was playing really well got out, it set them back and they couldn't recover from it. Adds that they got to learn things as quickly as possible. Mentions that he can control what is in his control and individuals have to step up. He says that he sympathises with the batsman as they are relatively inexperienced but they need to learn quickly and make use of the off season. On the surface in Jamaica, he says that they knew it is good for batting but failed to capitalise on the starts. Ends by saying that their bowling has been a positive for them as apart from one score of conceding 300-plus, they bowled really well in the series.
Ajinkya Rahane and Virat Kohli laid a solid stand, seeing off the new balls. The former could not capitalize on the start he got but the Indian skipper went on to score yet another century while chasing, making him the player with the most number of hundreds batting second. Dinesh Karthik who came in next, scored a fifty of his own and his unbeaten stand with Kohli sealed the deal for India. Series presentation coming up...
India have cruised to yet another victory and have successfully clinched the 5-match ODI series 3-1. After being asked to bowl, the visitors displayed superb skills to restrict the hosts to a below par total. However, West Indies thought elsewise as they looked to recreate the magic of the last match. They started off really well by dismissing Shikhar Dhawan early but after that they lacked intent as the opposition started building up partnerships.
