India Vs West Indies: MS Dhoni Could Not Finish Off This Time, Scores Slowest Fifty By An Indian In 16 Years

Virat Kohli and Co. were chasing a meager target of 190 runs against the West Indies in the 4th One Day International (ODI) at Antigua on Sunday. India cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the greatest finisher in world cricket couldn't rescue India this time, despite staying till the end, almost. Interestingly, four years ago here Dhoni was in the similar situation against the home side, needing 15 runs in the last over. He got that in only three hits.

This time, he crawled till the 49th over, putting India in a situation where they needed 16 off the last two. He could have taken a single in the last ball of the 49th over, may be. Dhoni trusted his instincts to go for the big one, but was found caught in the long-on ending his innings at 54 off 114 balls.

Didn't see India's chase...how did it come down to 14 runs off the last over while chasing 190? Anyone was awake throughout? #WIvInd — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) July 3, 2017

Surprising news to wake up to, India being bundled out by West Indies. Remarkably poor effort. But leaves series nicely poised — Cricketwallah (@cricketwallah) July 3, 2017

Pitch was low and slow, so do Dhoni's innings. He reached his fifty off 108 balls with just one boundary and the strike rate of 46.30. This was the slowest fifty by an Indian in 16 years and the second slowest overall by an Indian in ODI history.

Sadagoppan Ramesh has the record of scoring fifty in maximum number of balls (117) for India against Kenya in 1999 while former India captain Sourav Ganguly is third on the list for his 105-ball fifty against Sri Lanka in 2005.

After scoring 78 not-out in the previous match and calling himself like a vintage wine that tastes better with passage of time, he has certainly disappointed this time and his slow paced innings has backfired for sure.

