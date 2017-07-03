 
India Vs West Indies: MS Dhoni Could Not Finish Off This Time, Scores Slowest Fifty By An Indian In 16 Years

Updated: 03 July 2017 10:05 IST

MS Dhoni reached his fifty off 108 balls with just one boundary and the strike rate of 46.30. This was the second slowest fifty overall by an Indian in ODI history.

India Vs West Indies: MS Dhoni Could Not Finish Off This Time, Scores Slowest Fifty By An Indian In 16 Years
MS Dhoni scored 54 off 114 balls in the fourth ODI against West Indies © AFP

Virat Kohli and Co. were chasing a meager target of 190 runs against the West Indies in the 4th One Day International (ODI) at Antigua on Sunday. India cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the greatest finisher in world cricket couldn't rescue India this time, despite staying till the end, almost. Interestingly, four years ago here Dhoni was in the similar situation against the home side, needing 15 runs in the last over. He got that in only three hits.

This time, he crawled till the 49th over, putting India in a situation where they needed 16 off the last two. He could have taken a single in the last ball of the 49th over, may be. Dhoni trusted his instincts to go for the big one, but was found caught in the long-on ending his innings at 54 off 114 balls. 

Pitch was low and slow, so do Dhoni's innings. He reached his fifty off 108 balls with just one boundary and the strike rate of 46.30. This was the slowest fifty by an Indian in 16 years and the second slowest overall by an Indian in ODI history. 

Sadagoppan Ramesh has the record of scoring fifty in maximum number of balls (117) for India against Kenya in 1999 while former India captain Sourav Ganguly is third on the list for his 105-ball fifty against Sri Lanka in 2005.

After scoring 78 not-out in the previous match and calling himself like a vintage wine that tastes better with passage of time, he has certainly disappointed this time and his slow paced innings has backfired for sure. 
 

