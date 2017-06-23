India vs West Indies, Live Cricket Score, 1st ODI: Virat Kohli and Co. Begin Caribbean Journey

Live Score, India vs West Indies: India take on the hosts in the 1st ODI in Trinidad.

Captain Virat Kohli will look to put to rest, all the off-field controversies regarding Anil Kumble's controversial exit, as India gear up for the first ODI against a second string West Indies, here on Friday. Ironically, it was the Caribbean Islands, where Anil Kumble's journey as the chief national coach started but within a year, the team is back without its coach. A 5-0 whitewash is something that is expected against a side that has a cumulative ODI experience of 213 matches between 13 players with skipper Holder as the most-capped player with 58 matches to his name. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Live Updates Between India vs West Indies straight from Trinidad.

For India, this series is also an ideal platform to test the team's bench strength.

With Jasprit Bumrah being rested for the series, it will be an ideal opportunity for the captain to check out Mohammed Shami, who did not get a game during the Champions Trophy.

The pacer has not played any official ODI since the 2015 World Cup semi-final post which he had multiple surgeries and played a few Test matches only.

Shami will be keen to regain his place in the ODI XI and West Indies gives him a proper chance to do so.