Portugal vs France Live Streaming Euro 2024 Quarter-Final Live Telecast: Kylian Mbappe could end his idol Cristiano Ronaldo's final outing on the European stage, if France knock Portugal out of Euro 2024 at the quarter-final stage. The two sides have faced off in both the previous Euros; Portugal defeated France 1-0 in the Euro 2016 Final, and the sides drew 2-2 in the group stage at Euro 2020. Ronaldo missed a penalty in the Round of 16 tie against Slovenia, leaving goalkeeper Diogo Costa to be the hero as he saved three successive penalties in the shootout.

When will the Portugal vs France, Euro 2024 Quarter-Final match take place?

The Portugal vs France, Euro 2024 Quarter-Final match will take place on Saturday, July 6 (IST).

Where will the Portugal vs France, Euro 2024 Quarter-Final match be played?

The Portugal vs France, Euro 2024 Quarter-Final match will be played at the Volksparkstadion, Hamburg.

What time will the Portugal vs France, Euro 2024 Quarter-Final match start?

The Portugal vs France, Euro 2024 Quarter-Final match will start at 12:30 AM IST.

Which TV channels will telecast the Portugal vs France, Euro 2024 Quarter-Final match?

The Portugal vs France, Euro 2024 Quarter-Final match will be telecast on the Sony Sports Network.

Where to follow the live streaming of the Portugal vs France, Euro 2024 Quarter-Final match?

The Portugal vs France, Euro 2024 Quarter-Final match will be streamed live on SonyLiv app and website.

(All the details are as per the information provided by the broadcaster)