Australia won the first Ashes 2021 Test by nine wickets on Saturday while chasing just 20 runs for a win. Following the result of the first Ashes Test, many former players weighed in on England captain Joe Root's leadership skills. Former Pakistan opening batter Salman Butt is one of those who spoke about Joe Root's approach against Australia in the first Test. Butt compared Joe Root to Virat Kohli and said the Indian captain is "miles ahead" of Root when it comes to "aggression, attitude, and approach against the opposition".

"Virat has an attitude to challenge the opposition, the aggressive intent in his batting is very important for a player to perform in Australian conditions. Kohli is miles ahead of Joe Root when it comes to aggression, attitude, and approach against the opposition," said Butt on his YouTube channel.

"Root looked tense when he is struggling and that we can never see on Virat's face. Virat's body language and intensity level are much better than Root especially playing against Australia," he added.

England who were bowled out for 147 runs in the first innings of the Ashes opener, fought back strongly in their second innings as skipper Joe Root (89) and Dawid Malan (82) added 142 runs for the third wicket but the touring side lost its next 8 wickets for just 74 runs, setting a meagre target of just 20 runs to the home side.

Australia chased the total in just the sixth over, losing only the wicket of Alex Carey.

The second Ashes Test will be a day-night Test and will start from December 16 at the Adelaide Oval.