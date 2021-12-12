While naming Team India's Test squad for the upcoming three-match Test series in South Africa, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), earlier this week announced, that Rohit Sharma will lead the team in ODIs, replacing Virat Kohli, who had already relinquished the T20I captaincy after the conclusion of the T20 World Cup in UAE last month. Rohit will start his tenure as India's fulltime white-ball captain from the upcoming three-match ODI series against the Proteas in January 2022.

While the BCCI's decision to have two captains has received mixed reactions, former India opening batter Gautam Gambhir feels that the Indian board made the correct decision by opting for split captaincy, adding that Rohit will definitely do well as captain of the team in ODIs as well as T20Is.

"I think it's good for Indian cricket that now we have got two captains, one in red-ball cricket and one in white-ball cricket, so Rohit will get enough time to groom white-ball teams -- whether it is the T20 format or ODI format," Gautam Gambhir said during an interaction on Star Sports.

"I feel Rohit Sharma as a leader will definitely do really well for Indian cricket. Plus, Indian cricket is in very safe hands, especially in white-ball cricket," he added.

Highlighting Rohit's success as captain of the Indian Premier League (IPL) franchise Mumbai Indians, having led the team to 5 titles, Gambhir said that the star opening batter "must be doing something right" as compared to others.

"He has won five IPL titles. He must be doing something right as compared to other captains," said the former Indian opener.

The cricketer-turned-commentator signed off by saying that the 34-year-old's calm and composed demeanor will help the entire Indian squad.

"At the same time, his calmness and sometimes his laidback attitude as well, keeping things very relaxed. At the same time, not pushing players too hard, and he himself is a very chilled out character, which actually helps the entire squad."