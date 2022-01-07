Ben Stokes and England had lady luck on their side as they fought back from being 36 for four to go to tea at 135 for four. Stokes scored a gritty half-century but not without the help of cricketing gods who aided in his "unbelievable" escape after the ball had crashed into his off-stump. In the 31st over of England's innings, Stokes decided to shoulder arms to a Cameron Green delivery. The ball nipped back a little and hit the off-stump but incredibly the bails weren't dislodged and Stokes survived.

Following the incident, batting great Sachin Tendulkar took to Twitter to pose a question to the fans, something which Australian legend Shane Warne too had voiced while on-air.

Tendulkar asked fans: "Should a law be introduced called ‘hitting the stumps' after the ball has hit them but not dislodged the bails?"

"What do you think guys? Let's be fair to bowlers!", he wrote further, tagging Warne in his post.

Many replied in the comments section, some with serious views, others not so much.

Legend good suggestion but MCC law LAW already in place for these kind of incidents "wood Bail should be dislodge and LED bail blink once ( specific type 3rd umpire )" in run outs , stumping & hit wickets incidents. Note :- depends of bails type 1- LED 2- Normal wood pic.twitter.com/YoI91pmsyg — Rashid Latif (@iRashidLatif68) January 7, 2022

I agree... Also, if 3rd umpire can interfere and rule no ball from video evidence, he should also interfere if batter is out but no appeal was made. Honestly, a batter has no right to continue if he is out, irrespective of onfield appeal. — Balaji V (@aibalaji) January 7, 2022

No boss!First place- why bails kept atop? It has to be dislodged,whatever way! — Vijayakumar.K (@Vijayakumar1959) January 7, 2022

Law applies to everyone equally Sachin. So even if the batsman touches the stumps while playing a shot and bails are not dislodged, batsman would be NOT OUT.

So it's not unfair. But we have seen the instances of ball passing through the stumps w/o dislodging bails. That's unfair! — Sandeep Parkhi (@sparkhi) January 7, 2022

Yes, very much so. Then perhaps we may need to stop using bails too as they too become irrelevant. Let the stumps light up the moment they are touched by any object. This will eliminate any bias or ambiguity. — (@VaibhavPD) January 7, 2022

Absolutely yes on contrary LBW is given out just in assumption that ball will hit the stump and here it is hitting the stump still batsman is not out — Amit Barse (@amitbarse) January 7, 2022

Then What would be the role of Bails ?. — RatnakaR (@TheRatanRoyal) January 7, 2022

As we don't allow others to comment on internal affairs of our country, we should also not comment on cricket match happening in Australia!! — denutwits (@denutwits) January 7, 2022

Stokes and Jonny Bairstow had led England's fight back but Australia hit back after tea, with Nathan Lyon dismissing the former for 66 while Pat Cummins sending Jos Buttler packing for a duck.

Mark Wood then came into bat and played a handy cameo, smashing 39 off just 41 balls as England went past the follow-on mark.

Wood was dimissed by Pat Cummins but Bairstow went on to reach his seventh Test hundred, the first by an Englishman in the ongoing Ashes series.

England ended Day 3 on 258 for seven, still trailing Australia by 158 runs.