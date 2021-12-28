Australia crushed England by an innings and 14 runs in the third Test at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on Tuesday to retain the Ashes. The Aussies needed just a draw in the third Test to regain the urn but, led by debutant fast bowler Scott Boland went about dismantling the English batting line-up with some hostile pace bowling. Resuming at 31 for four on Day 3, England batters fell like ninepins as Boland took six wickets to help bundle out the visitors for a paltry 68 in the second innings.

Twitter went into hyperdrive following England's dismal showing, many failing to come to terms with the visitors' meek surrender in Melbourne.

England nowhere near good enough .. they will know that .. but seeing a 32 yr old on debut on his home turf with the Crowd going berserk is what makes Sport so special .. Well done Australia .. Far too good for England .. #Ashes @FoxCricket — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) December 28, 2021

When people ask me what I want from the England batting line-up #Ashes pic.twitter.com/aiDEuxflbY — Ben Henley-Washford (@BuenoHW) December 27, 2021

Woke up in the morning hoping to see England fight back,but guess it wasn't to be.Some outstanding bowling by Australia.



Second aboriginal player from Australia,debuts at age 32, receives the man of the match in a boxing day test, well done @sboland24. FAIRYTALE STUFF #ASHES — DK (@DineshKarthik) December 28, 2021

FFS - show some bloody fight, England, this is embarrassing. #Ashes — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) December 28, 2021

Says a lot about how England have gone during this #Ashes that I've watched them bat more in the nets than actually in the middle — Bharat Sundaresan (@beastieboy07) December 28, 2021

The #Ashes have been won in 11 days and one session. — Melinda Farrell (@melindafarrell) December 28, 2021

Test debut at 32, only the second male Indigenous to play Tests for Australia and what a dream debut for Scot Boland.

Fast bowling of the highest class.

6/7 with the home crowd behind him cheering every ball. Fascinating.

Congratulations to the Aussies for retaining the #Ashes pic.twitter.com/LbRhNVcSI3 — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) December 28, 2021

This is so great to watch.... England losing the Ashes in fine style.. No heart or fight. Captain and coach can't survive this. Go Australia #ashes — Damien Martyn (@damienmartyn) December 28, 2021

A total demolition job from Australia.

England have had their gaping holes in test cricket covered for too long by two superstars, these are exposed away from home! #Ashes — Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) December 28, 2021

27.4 Overs in MCG vs 30.4 Overs in Ahmedabad. Let's see who will talk about pitch now? #Ashes pic.twitter.com/qF43MIAlSq — Aditya Saha (@Adityakrsaha) December 28, 2021

Australia retains the urn inside 12 days. England spent longer quarantining on the Gold Coast. #Ashes — Sam Landsberger (@SamLandsberger) December 28, 2021

Apart from Boland, Mitchell Starc too was unplayable at times. The left-armer produced a peach of a delivery to send Ben Stokes packing to start the procession of wickets.

Starc ended up with three in the second innings to add to the two wickets he had taken in the first.

Only two England batters -- Stokes (11) and skipper Joe Root (28) -- managed to get into double figures in the second innings.

On a personal front, it has been a brilliant year with the bat for Root, who ended 2021 with the third-most runs in a calendar year in Test cricket history.

The England captain ended the year with 1,708 runs, finishing behind only Pakistan's Mohammad Yousuf (1,788 in 2006) and West Indian legend Viv Richards (1,710 in 1976).

England have a lot of soul-searching to do ahead of the remaining two Tests. The fourth Test begins on January 5 at the Sydney Cricket Ground while the fifth and final match will be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart from January 14.