England received an additional blow following their nine-wicket defeat to Australia in the first Ashes Test in Brisbane on Saturday as they were docked five World Test Championship (WTC) points and fined 100% of their match fees due to slow over rate. "England have been fined 100 per cent of their match fees and penalised five ICC World Test Championship points for maintaining slow over-rates in the first Ashes Test in Brisbane," the International Cricket Council (ICC) stated after the completion of the opening Test at the Gabba on Saturday.

England docked World Test Championship points after first #Ashes Test.#WTC23 | More details https://t.co/I2tWyt1MeD — ICC (@ICC) December 11, 2021

"As per Article 16.11.2 of the ICC World Test Championship playing conditions, a team is docked one point for each over short," read ICC's statement.

"Match referee David Boon has also penalized England 100% of their match fee for falling five overs short of the targets after adjusting for time allowances. Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel charges players 20% of their match fee for every over the team falls short on," it added.

Australia's star of the match, Travis Head, who scored a blistering 152-run knock in the first innings to help put the hosts on course for victory, was also fined after the game.

"The Player of the Match from the first Test, Head was fined 15% of his match fee for breaching Article 2.3 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, relating to 'use of an audible obscenity during an International Match.' He also received one demerit point, which is his first offence in a 24-month period," ICC stated.

"The incident occurred in the 77th over of Australia's first innings, when Head used inappropriate language after being beaten by Ben Stokes. There was no formal hearing after the southpaw admitted the offence and accepted the sanctions," it added.

Australia cruised to a comfortable win at the Gabba on Saturday after bowling Joe Root-led England out for 297 in the visitors' second innings and chasing down the 20-run target with nine wickets to spare.