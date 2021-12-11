Story ProgressBack to home
Ashes: Australia Thump England By Nine Wickets To Win First Test
Ashes: Australia thrashed England by nine wickets to win the first Test at Brisbane's Gabba on Saturday. The hosts took a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.
Australia thrashed England by nine wickets to win the first Ashes Test at Brisbane's Gabba on Saturday, reinforcing their dominance at a ground where the tourists last tasted victory in 1986.
Pat Cummins' side were set a target of just 20 for victory after bowling out Joe Root's England for 297, with Nathan Lyon taking 4-91, including his 400th Test wicket.
England were skittled out for 147 in their first innings with Australia making 425 in reply.
Victory gave Australia a 1-0 lead in the five-match series.
