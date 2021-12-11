Australia vs England 1st Test Day 4 Live:Joe Root and Dawid Malan will look to continue the good work and put the pressure right back on Australia on Day 4 of the first Ashes Test at the Gabba in Brisbane. Australia would like to believe they are still in the advantage with a 58-run lead but Pat Cummins and Co. would need to strike early to seal the deal. If Root, Malan see off the first hour and the likes of Jos Buttler, Ollie Pope contribute then that could set up a classic fifth day finish. Root and Malan led England's fightback in the final two sessions of Day 3. The visitors were outplayed in pretty much all sessions of this Test match till then. Travis Head's 152 took Australia 425 and the hosts then removed England openers Haseeb Hamid and Rory Burns for relatively low scores. But Root and Malan stuck it out and made sure England were still in the game. (SCORECARD)

