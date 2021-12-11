Ashes: Australia vs England 1st Test Day 4 Live Score
The Ashes, AUS vs ENG, 1st Test, Day 4 Live: Joe Root and Dawid Malan have an important task of seeing off the first hour on Day 4 in the first Test against Australia in Brisbane.
Australia vs England 1st Test Day 4 Live:Joe Root and Dawid Malan will look to continue the good work and put the pressure right back on Australia on Day 4 of the first Ashes Test at the Gabba in Brisbane. Australia would like to believe they are still in the advantage with a 58-run lead but Pat Cummins and Co. would need to strike early to seal the deal. If Root, Malan see off the first hour and the likes of Jos Buttler, Ollie Pope contribute then that could set up a classic fifth day finish. Root and Malan led England's fightback in the final two sessions of Day 3. The visitors were outplayed in pretty much all sessions of this Test match till then. Travis Head's 152 took Australia 425 and the hosts then removed England openers Haseeb Hamid and Rory Burns for relatively low scores. But Root and Malan stuck it out and made sure England were still in the game. (SCORECARD)
What can we expect over the weekend? Friday started as possibly being the last day of this Test. Now, we could well be in a position to have another 5 sessions of cricket, though a couple of early wickets might just change that. This match hangs nicely in the balance. Who will wrestle the control? The first ball on Day 4 will be bowled at 9.30 am local (2330 GMT, previous day), but as usual, the buildup will begin well in advance. Do join us then, for all the action on Saturday, 11th December, 2021. ADIOS! TAKE CARE!
Dawid Malan and Joe Root were extremely patient early on and then started to up the ante, attacking the likes of Lyon and Green. Both survived some nervous moments in the last half hour of play but are still unseparated, having stitched a partnership of 159. Australia bowled in decent lines and lengths but this pitch seems to have gotten quicker and apart from that, there looks to be nothing much on the deck. Also, the Aussie bowlers looked a bit tired with the sun staying out the whole day. However, all these are expected in a good Test match played between balanced teams. Cummins will know that, in spite of this being his first real test of captaincy. He had his bowlers around for a pep talk but applauded everyone for their efforts. Saturday will be a new day and a fresh start will be expected from them on Day 4. Australia will still believe that if they can knock two wickets quickly in the opening hour, who knows, they might come back strongly in this game.
The day began with Australia having 3 wickets in their bank and leading by 196. England would have hoped to finish off the tail quickly but Starc hung around with Head to push Australia beyond 400. Eventually, when the visitors did manage to get the Aussies all done, the deficit read 278. They began their second dig on a rough note too, losing Burns early yet again. But after that, Hameed and Malan dug in, frustrating the Kangaroos. Hameed lost his concentration and his wicket but since then, it has all been Malan and Root.
Lots of oohhs and aahs from the 'Gabba crowd as that final ball was bowled. Did Joe nick it? Was there an edge? Naah.... everything's settled and that caps a fantastic day for England in this opening Test of the 2021-22 Ashes. What a phenomenal comeback. Starting the innings being 278 behind, they have now got themselves in a position of balance, trailing by just 58 now and having 8 wickets in the bank. Another tough day for the bowlers, but this time, the Aussies were at the receiving end.
Heart in mouth for England fans! Good-length ball, around off. Joe Root covers his line and has a feel for it. The ball whizzes past the outside edge and carries through to the keeper. Australia put up an appeal for caught behind but nothing from the umpire. Root at the end does well to survive the last ball. England trail by 58 runs. This has been a great turnaround for them. THAT WILL BE STUMPS ON DAY 3!
On middle. Root watchfully blocks it.
Bangs it short, on leg. Root ducks under it.
Back of a length, on off. Root hops and taps it on the off side. Malan is keen for a single but is sent back by his skipper.
Fuller, driven back to the bowler.
Back of a length, on off. Root taps it to point.
Tossed up, outside off. Malan leaves it alone.
Outside off, Malan backs away and looks to cut but misses. 7 balls left to end the day, why would you play that shot? Quiet risky from Malan there.
Given some flight, on middle. Malan pushes it back to the bowler.
Full and on middle. Malan blocks it out.
FOUR! Nice shot! Fuller, outside off. Dawid Malan drives it through covers for a boundary.
Full and on off, driven through covers for a single.
Nathan Lyon (23-4-64-0) is back into the attack.
This is dabbed to gully off the back foot.
Full and on middle, blocked out.
Outside off, steered to deep point for a brace.