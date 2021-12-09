Social media was buzzing with reactions and opinion from the cricket fraternity after a video shared by an Australian channel showed England all-rounder Ben Stokes reportedly overstepping 14 times on Day 2 of the first Ashes Test in Brisbane but only being called no-ball twice by the on-field umpires. One of them was when he had dismissed David Warner for 17 in the 13th over of Australia's first innings. England were left scratching their heads when Warner got a reprieve early on in his innings. The matter escalated further after the left-hander went on to score 94 and then Channel 7 shared a video showing Stokes had overstepped on all of his previous three deliveries before he was called the fourth time, which was actually the wicket ball.

The turn of events were surprising as since the early part of this year, ICC had made it clear that the third umpire will monitor the front foot no-ball on every delivery and would call it a no-ball if the bowler oversteps.

The answer to why Stokes' other no-balls weren't called was given by broadcaster Alison Mitchell, who informed that the technology to track the front foot no-ball for every delivery “went down.”

"What happened before the start of this Test match is the technology that's provided to the ICC to enable (checking no-balls) went down," she said.

Then how did the third umpire adjudge Warner's dismissal as a no-ball? Mitchell said “only wicket-taking deliveries” were supposed to be checked by the third umpire while the others rested on the on-field umpires' call.

“Only wicket-taking deliveries are being checked for no-ball by TV umpire this match. All other deliveries are responsibility of on-field umpire,” she added.

Here is how the world reacted to Ben Stokes' no-ball controversy

“Oh dear No doubt if the first few were called Stokes would have sorted it out and the wicket ball he may have been behind the line. Quite concerning really,” tweeted former Australia women's cricketer Lisa Sthalekar.

“Apparently hawkeye picked up Ben Stokes bowling *14* no-balls in the first session,” wrote former English women's cricketer Isabelle Westbury.

“When the only explanation is “uhhhh I forgot that was my job lol”,” tweeted New Zealand all-rounder Jimmy Neesham.

“Just watched footage of the 14 no-balls that Ben Stokes bowled today and which weren't called. Yes, the simple technology wasn't operational but some of those were huge no-balls. It wasn't that long ago that umpires were supposed to spot them,” wrote renowned broadcaster Harsha Bhogle.

Meanwhile, Australia took complete control of the series opener courtesy of a blistering hundred from Travis Head. At the close of play, Australia were 343-7, a lead of 196 on England's dismal first-innings total of 147. Head was on 112 from only 95 balls, alongside Mitchell Starc, who was not-out 10.