It was deja vu all over again as the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) witnessed yet another Test match that went right down to the wire. After India's historic escape from the jaws of defeat against Australia last year, England staged a similar, yet slightly different fight back against the hosts on Day 5 of the fourth Ashes Test on Sunday. While India went on to win the series in Australia last year, England ended Australia's hopes of pulling off a whitewash in the five-match series.

With Australia needing just two wickets in the final three overs, England tailenders somehow managed to survive, salvaging a well-deserved draw at the SCG.

After Jack Leach and Stuart Broad played 69 deliveries between them before the former was dismissed by Steve Smith on the final ball of the 100th over.

Broad contained Nathan Lyon's pressure in the penultimate over before James Anderson managed to see off a tense final over from Smith.

While cricket fans all over the world couldn't take their eyes off their television screens, Ben Stokes' epic reaction amidst all the drama on the pitch was caught on camera.

The all-rounder, who scored half-centuries in both the innings, couldn't bear watching the proceedings from the dugout. In fact, he had his head buried inside his t-shirt as Anderson blocked all the deliveries of the final over.

The fifth and final Test will be a day-night affair, starting January 14 at the Blundstone Arena in Hobart.

England, however, will miss wicketkeeper-batter Jos Buttler during the final game as he will fly back to the UK after suffering a broken finger.