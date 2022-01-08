Ashes, 4th Test, Day 5, Australia vs England Live Cricket Updates:Australia will look to take a 4-0 lead in the Ashes when play resumes on the fifth day of the fourth Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday. England were 30/0 at stumps on the fourth day, chasing a total of 388 to win. Earlier, Usman Khawaja scored his second century of the match to place Australia in a commanding position. The Pakistan-born Khawaja has been in imperious form in his comeback from a 30-month Test exile, hitting 137 in the first innings before adding an unbeaten 101 to break English hearts. His domineering 179-run partnership with youngster Cameron Green set up a late declaration and left a beleaguered England having to defy history with a formidable target of 388. (LIVE SCORECARD)

