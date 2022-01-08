Ashes, 4th Test, Day 5, Australia vs England Live Cricket Updates
Ashes, 4th Test, Day 5, Australia vs England Live Cricket Updates: Australia will look to take a 4-0 lead in the Ashes when play resumes on the fifth day of the fourth Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.
Ashes, 4th Test, Day 5, Australia vs England Live Cricket Updates:Australia will look to take a 4-0 lead in the Ashes when play resumes on the fifth day of the fourth Ashes Test at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday. England were 30/0 at stumps on the fourth day, chasing a total of 388 to win. Earlier, Usman Khawaja scored his second century of the match to place Australia in a commanding position. The Pakistan-born Khawaja has been in imperious form in his comeback from a 30-month Test exile, hitting 137 in the first innings before adding an unbeaten 101 to break English hearts. His domineering 179-run partnership with youngster Cameron Green set up a late declaration and left a beleaguered England having to defy history with a formidable target of 388. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Right then. This is the game. 98 overs. 10 wickets. A bit of wet weather. How will Sunday pan out? The first ball will be bowled at 4.30 am IST (2300 GMT), WEATHER PERMITTING.
All is not gloomy for England, though. They may not be in a position to win this game but certainly can make a statement with a solid batting display in the fourth innings. They will hope for some help from the weather but would ideally prefer to get the draw by grinding it out, than by luck. They have begun well, with Adam Gilchrist informing on air that this is the best opening stand for England in the series!
That ends a mixed day of cricket. Australia began well, dismissing England off quickly but then the visitors fought back with the ball, taking 4 wickets reasonably quickly. However, the Khawaja-Green stand just pushed the English out of the Test.
He does survive! Length and on off, this one shapes back in a touch. Crawley looks to defend but it goes off the inner half to square leg. THAT WILL BE STUMPS ON DAY 4!
A single which means Hameed has done his job for the day! Shorter and on the pads, Hameed nudges it on the leg side for one. Crawley will face the last ball of the day.
Two! Hameed wanted two there! On the pads, this is worked through square leg for a couple.
It has gone dark and the umpires are having a quick discussion. Play on for now.
Three balls played, three to go! On the stumps, it is played back to the bowler.
Yet again on a length and outside off, it is left alone.
Good length and on off, at 140 KPH. defended.
That is brilliantly taken! Down the leg side, Crawley looks to flick but misses. This one seams away further. Carey dives and takes it with one hand. The crowd gets excited but the Australians are rushing to the other end as they want another one to be bowled.
Outside off, Crawley shoulders arms to this one.
Outside off, left alone.
On middle, Crawley blocks.
Another delivery outside off, left alone.
EDGY FOUR! That is a nasty delivery! First ball to misbehave in this innings! Fortune favors Crawley. This is also the highest opening stand for England in this series. Length and on off, this one takes off after landing. Crawley looks to defend but it hits the shoulder and over the slip cordon. Warner hares after it and then dives but his effort goes in vain.
Good shot but only one! Fuller and on off, this is driven nicely but Lyon at mid off dives to his left, makes a half stop. Keeps it to one.
Outside off, left alone.
Just outside off yet again, another very good leave by Crawley.
That one skid through nicely! Outside off, left alone. Crawley lets it be. That slapped into Carey's gloves.