AUS vs ENG, Ashes 2nd Test Day 4 Live:Australia will resume play on Day 4 at 45/1 after David Warner was run-out ahead of stumps on Day 3 of the ongoing second Ashes Test against England at the Adelaide Oval. Earlier, Mitchell Starc's four-for on Day 3 helped Australia take a first innings lead of 237 runs against England. The hosts have an overall lead of 282 runs. Initially, Australia had declared their first innings at 473/9d on the back of Marnus Labuschagne's knock of 103. (LIVE SCORECARD)

Here are LIVE Updates of The Ashes 2021-22 2nd Test Day 4, Australia vs England From Adelaide Oval