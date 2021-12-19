Story ProgressBack to home
Ashes 2021-22 2nd Test Day 4, Australia vs England Live Score Updates: Australia To Resume Play On 45/1, Lead England By 282
AUS vs ENG, Ashes 2nd Test Day 4 Live Score: Australia will resume play at 45/1 on Day 4 of the ongoing second Ashes Test against England at the Adelaide Oval.
Ashes: Australia will resume play on Day 4 at 45/1© AFP
AUS vs ENG, Ashes 2nd Test Day 4 Live:Australia will resume play on Day 4 at 45/1 after David Warner was run-out ahead of stumps on Day 3 of the ongoing second Ashes Test against England at the Adelaide Oval. Earlier, Mitchell Starc's four-for on Day 3 helped Australia take a first innings lead of 237 runs against England. The hosts have an overall lead of 282 runs. Initially, Australia had declared their first innings at 473/9d on the back of Marnus Labuschagne's knock of 103. (LIVE SCORECARD)
Here are LIVE Updates of The Ashes 2021-22 2nd Test Day 4, Australia vs England From Adelaide Oval
2nd Test, The Ashes, 2021/22, Dec 16, 2021
Day 3 | Stumps
AUS
473/9d&45/1 (17.0)
ENG
236
Adelaide Oval, Adelaide
Australia won the toss and elected to bat
CRR: 2.65
% chance to win
AUS 73%
Draw 23%
ENG 4%
Batsman
Marcus Harris
21 (59)
Michael Neser
2* (6)
Bowler
Ollie Robinson
12/0 (4)
Joe Root
1/0 (2)
Ashes 2nd Test Day 4 Live
It was yet another collapse for the visitors. Even this time Root was expected to carry too much weight on his shoulders. The wicketless first session on Day 3 was like a light at the end of the tunnel, but once Root departed, the old friend, darkness was back around the English camp, as they only mustered 86 runs and lost 8 wickets to their say with the blade. England got lucky with Warner’s departure last evening and still have a steep task ahead of them. Will they be able to restrict the Aussies below the 150-run mark? Or will the hosts double their lead? Another thrilling day of Test cricket awaits.
The Aussies hold a strong grip over the advantage coming into Day 4. After coming out to bat last evening, as Smith didn't opt to enforce the follow-on, the hosts have a lead of 282 runs with nine wickets to play with. Their only aim would be to bat the first two sessions, only to come back and bowl under the floodlights just like they did on Day 2.
Hello and a warm welcome to all! It is time for Day 4 of the second Ashes Test match. The moving day just like the name moved at a fierce pace. Australia clearly have their noses in front and would look forward to put on a mammoth target for the visitors.
... Day 4, Session 1 ...
Right then. Thursday - Australia. Friday - Australia. Saturday - Australia. England need to pack a punch from somewhere. One such divine help might come to them on Sunday, with rain forecast for the major part of the day. But they cannot just rely on the weather. They need to try and get Australia all out under 150 to give themselves some sort of a chance. Australia will be looking to get their batsmen in form - Harris and Green especially, to have better batting efforts in the coming Tests. Expect them to score quickly and declare somewhere around Tea to try and maximize the night session. Join us then, on Sunday, 19th December, 2021, for Day 4 of the second Ashes Test, from the Adelaide Oval. The first ball will be bowled at 2.30 pm local (0400 GMT), but the build-up will begin well in advance. So tune in early. ADIOS! TAKE CARE!
One expected the Aussies to enforce the follow-on especially with the lights on and Sunday's forecast reading grey but Smith either wanted to give his bowlers some rest, or wanted to put Australia in a non-losing position or just wanted to give his batsmen some time to get into form. Marcus Harris has certainly made use of that small opportunity and started well, taking Australia to a flier. In the back of his mind, he knows that in all likelihood, he will be boxed out by Usman Khawaja from the Boxing Day Test, but he can only try and score runs. Selection is not his headache. England bowled without much fire or rhythm and even the in-form Ollie Robinson looked tired. This is what happens when one plays back-to-back Test matches with too many overs of bowling and little rest.
He may not play cricket for a whole year but still could come back and take a 3-fer, 4-fer or a Michelle in a day/night Test. Yes, that is Mitchell, with the surname Starc. Good bowling or not, he got another 4-fer to his name, but to be honest, Australia's really good bowlers on the day were Nathan Lyon and Cameron Green, whose combined figures of 38-14-82-5 choked the opposition. And Starc benefitted. That second session of play hurt England badly and they are now in another massive hole - in this Test, in this series and perhaps, in Test cricket in general.
Often, Day 3 is called as the moving day in Test cricket. And it has moved along at a frenetic pace with the third innings underway. The Aussies are on top, but at Dinner, it did not seem so that way. Dawid Malan and skipper Joe Root were rattling along nicely and having spent a wicketless session, it felt like we were in for a good fightback from England. However, just as it happened in their second innings at the 'Gabba, the same story unfolded. Root could not quite control himself from running one down to third man off Green and after that, found his opposition's bowlers running his batsmen down in next to no time. England were 150/2 before that shot - 232 balls later, they had lost 8/86. The middle order collapsed yet again and the question arose once more - A daunting team with white ball, not quite good enough in whites?
End of a terrific day for Australia. Yes, they would have wished to have both openers unscathed at the crease but to be 282/1 in effect makes a very good reading. England will be happy with that run out of Warner but they know, they have a mountain to climb.
Outside off, Harris cuts it towards point. THAT WILL BE STUMPS ON DAY 3.
Floated, full and on off. Harrish pushes it to silly point.
Fuller and on middle. Harris pushes it out off the inner half.
Full and on off. Harris blocks it out watchfully.
BEATEN! Bounce and turn this time. Flighted, full and outside off. Marcus Harris prods and looks to defend it out. The ball grips and turns away to zip past the outside edge.
Floated, full and outside off. Marcus Harris leaves it alone.
Full length, outside off. Michael Neser works it to covers.
On a length, around off, Michael Neser leaves it alone.
Good length, outside off, shaping away. Michael Neser leaves it alone.
Michael Neser is off the mark now! Full length, on off. Michael Neser looks to drive it through cover. The ball takes the outer half and goes through point. The batters take a couple.
BEATEN! Nicely bowled. On a length, around off, nips away off the deck. Michael Neser looks to defend it out. The ball brushes his gloves and goes towards third man through the keeper. The batters collect two leg byes.